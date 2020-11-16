Assassin's Creed Valhalla cuts down Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War in the physical media charts

Assassin's Creed Valhalla defeated Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War in the UK sales chart for boxed copies, defying all expectations. With Valhalla being released a few days ahead of its competitor, the Viking epic managed to hold off Call of Duty's latest from the top spot, making it the first time in 13 years that a Call of Duty game has not debuted at Number 1.

The new lockdown shutting all non-essential shops may have contributed to the reason Call of Duty did not outperform Valhalla. Many COD fans may have opted to purchase the game digitally to get it faster (the current sales data only accounts for physical media). Activision suggested this was the case when Activision Blizzard's Anna Malmhake said that Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War "set a new record as the highest first-day digital sales worldwide in franchise history."

Breaking down the physical media sales (thanks to GamesIndustryBiz) saw Valhalla netting 42% of its sales coming from PS4, and 18% came on PS5 (the PS5 is not available in the UK until 19th November), the remaining 40% was attributed to the Xbox version that covers the Xbox One family along with Xbox Series family. Black Ops, meanwhile, saw 39% of sales on PS4, 34% on Xbox One, 17% for the PS5 and 9% for the Xbox Series versions. Overall Call of Duty saw a 64% drop in physical sales compared to Modern Warfare.

The full sales charts will be known later in the week but, for now, this is a major win for Assassin's Creed going head to head with another monster IP and coming out on top.

You can check out our 8/10 review of Assassin's Creed Valhalla while we wait for the review of Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War.