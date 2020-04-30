Assassin's Creed: Valhalla coming to PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 AND PlayStation 5 this Christmas - watch the announcement trailer

Ubisoft have announced Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is set for release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Stadia this Christmas - the next instalment in the massive series will see the action move to a Viking-populated England.

Set during the Dark Ages, the game will see you playing as Eivor, a Viking looking for a new home for your people and will see you building up to battle the forces of King Aelfred of Wessex.

The character of Eivor can be either male of female and you'll be able to take part in new features including raids, building your settlement and expanding your influence.

Historian and content advisor on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Thierry Noël, said "The archaeological sources [on whether women played a role as Viking warriors] are highly debated, but the fact is, and I think what’s really important, is that it was part of their conception of the world. Sagas and myths from Norse society are full of tough female characters and warriors. It was part of their idea of the world, that women and men are equally formidable in battle, and that’s something that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will reflect."

There appears to be an addition emphasis of management alongside the familiar parkour and combat that the games became famous for.

Creative director Ashraf Ismail said in a statement: “Being in Eivor’s boots as both a Viking raider and a clan leader, players will face the conflicts of establishing a new home while in the midst of a power struggle for control of England.”