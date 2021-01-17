Star Wars Battlefront II is this week's big free game, and I advocated people finally give the game a chance, ignore the post-launch reputation and see what the game has become.

It seems like people did give the game a chance. Perhaps too many, as people started having trouble getting into online games due to unexpected demand on the servers.

EA reported the issue on the 15th.

EA has claimed the issue is now fixed, but replies suggest some players are still struggling to get into games. Perhaps demand has surged even more since EA attempted to fix the issue, or maybe they just did a magic hand wave and hoped things improved.

In the meantime, you can play the Star Wars Battlefront II single-player campaign which is… a bit rubbish. Ok, maybe just keep trying to get into an online game.