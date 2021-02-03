Apex Legends comes to Switch this March

The squad-based battle royale shooter, Apex Legends, has proven to be a big hit for EA/Respawn on PS4, Xbox One, and PC since its release on 4th February 2019.

In all that time, the Nintendo Switch has been missing out on the fun, but no more. After being announced in June 2020, the Switch version of Apex Legends is finally ready for release, after several significant delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Respawn have confirmed that Apex Legends is coming to Switch on 9th March. One concern for Nintendo owners is that Apex Legends starts its 8th season this week, so they will be a month behind everyone else by the time they get to play it. Fear not, Respawn have your back and will be giving Switch owners the first 30 levels of the Season 8 battle pass for free. As a bonus, double XP will be awarded on the platform for the first two weeks post-launch.

Respawn also confirmed Apex Legends on the Switch will include cross-play support, all seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game, so Nintendo owners will not be losing out on anything.

"Porting Apex Legends to its smallest screen yet is a major achievement, and we couldn't have done it without our friends at Panic Button," the developer wrote in their announcement post. "We're very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimisations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go."

Apex Legends: Season 8 is already up and running on the other platforms and comes with the new playable hero, Fuse, a new lever-action rifle known as The 30-30 Repeater, a new Battle Pass and Ranked Season, plus major changes to the Kings Canyon map.

Switch owners will get to literally dive into the action from 9th March.