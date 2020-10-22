AOC joins Twitch to play Among Us in push to get people to vote

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had already won the support of the gaming community earlier this year, when the Democratic Congresswoman began to visit fans on Animal Crossing back in March. This week, in the run up to one of the most important elections in a generation, the representative from New York's 14th congressional district took to Twitch to play a slightly more devious game in Among Us.

It began with a tweet on Monday and ended Tuesday evening with the third most-watched stream in Twitch's history, as the popular Democratic politician drew in over 400,000 viewers, as she sussed, sabotaged and even managed to find time to convince viewers to vote in the upcoming election. Alongside fellow congresswoman Ilhan Omar and popular streamers Pokimane and Hasanabi, as well as appearances from Dr Lupo, Disguised Toast, Moistcr1tikal, Myth and Mxmtoon.

It all began with a tweet...

According to Kotaku, who spoke with activist Jordan Uhl, AOC's team got in touch with top streamers "and other experts in the community to quickly adopt best practices while respecting the guidelines they must abide by under the First Amendment." It's hard to think of any other politician that has embraced social media and technology in general to try and reach the younger audience. It's hard to imagine any of the UK's MPs getting involved with anything like this, they're too busy arguing with Marcus Rashford about whether kids should starve or not.

In between some typical Among Us shenanigans, there were references to "orange being sus" (no idea who that could be about...) as well a chat about healthcare and specifically the NHS with British streamer @Hbomberguy about how easy it is for anyone to access healthcare in the UK.

It was three and a half hours of fun that I think a lot of us needed this week, with AOC urging any American viewers to "participate in this election and save our democracy” as she signed off the stream. Hopefully it won't be the last we see of either congresswoman on Twitch, with this kind of stream being the right way for politicians to get their message across to gamers.

