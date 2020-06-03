Antstream Arcade to add Team17 classics including Worms and Alien Breed

Retro gaming streaming service, Antstream Arcade, is to get a boost with the inclusion of a number of classic Team17 games - including turn-based mayhem simulator, Worms.

Rather than just re-releases, Antstream Arcade has created custom new formats of the Team17 titles so gamers can experience these classics in an all-new way. There are unique challenges to test gaming skills and the chance to compete for glory in the global leaderboards.

Noteworthy Worms challenges include ‘The Early Grenade Catches The Worm’, where gamers are in control of both Team A and Team B, aiming to cause as much damage to worms as they can (including their own) in five minutes. Or ‘First Blood’ in which gamers are the lone survivor and need to cause as much damage to the other worms before they are taken out.

As ‘Worms’ prepares to celebrate its silver jubilee, and hints of an upcoming update to the franchise, there has never been a better time to rediscover one of the most popular games of the past three decades, transcending both platforms and genres – and lose yourself in hours of endlessly destructive fun.

The partnership marks a further step on Antstream Arcade’s journey to bring the world’s most beloved and iconic retro games to one platform, through an affordable monthly subscription. Team17’s most famous titles will take their place alongside gaming classics such as Pong (Atari), Space Invaders (Taito), Metal Slug (SNK), Midnight Resistance (Data East), Dizzy (Codemasters), Xenon (Bitmap Brothers) and Sensible Soccer (Sensible Software).

“We’re proud of our longstanding, three decade-long heritage in the games community and continuing to create great quality gaming experiences for players worldwide; today’s partnership with Antstream Arcade offers just that,” commented Max Everingham, Head of Publishing, Team17. “We can’t wait to see how our fans interact with these new social challenges and compete with each other on the global leaderboards.”

“Everyone loves Worms – it’s one of the greatest games of all time and we’re hugely proud to be adding it, and other classic Team17 games, to the Antstream line-up,” said Antstream Arcade CEO, Steve Cottam. “Our team grew up playing Team17 games and it’s great that we are going to get the chance to bring some of those original titles to a whole new audience.

“As a legendary game, it’s time for ‘Worms’ to take its place in the Antstream Arcade along with a series of high-octane releases from Team17. Of course, they will all be getting the ‘Antstream treatment’, with original challenge modes and global leaderboards to encourage social, competitive gameplay between friends.”

The full list of Team17 games to be added to Antstream Arcade is:

Worms

Alien Breed

Alien Breed 2

Project X

Body Blows Galactic

Antstream Arcade will host a global Worms tournament later in 2020.

Antstream Arcade is a monthly subscription service and costs £9.99 per month or £95.88 per year.