Platforms: Sony PlayStation 4 | Nintendo Switch
Another World and Flashback coming to PS4 and Switch in a new double-pack

Is there a pair of games that have had more releases on more platforms than the duo of Eric Chahi classics, Another World and Flashback?

They're both set for yet another release in the form of a double-pack that will be released on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on 16th April. If you don't already own both games (and there can't be many of you left) then be sure to pick up this set.

In addition to remastered editions of the games, the special edition release also includes:

  • Digital OST of both games
  • 2 postcards of Another World and 2 postcards of Flashback
  • Reversible cover

Tags another world, Flashback
Category news

