Another Fall Guys hacker faces mob justice and it feels so good

We all hate cheats, even the cheats themselves are cursed with a burning self-hatred because they know how badly they suck at everything. So it is incredibly satisfying to watch cheats get their just desserts, especially in a game like Fall Guys.

Fall Guys is supposed to be fun, losing is supposed to be funny. If you are so frail of ego that you need to hack the game to avoid losing, you need to find another hobby.

Thankfully, the Fall Guys community has their own way of policing cheats (until the Fall Guys devs work out how to better detect and remove hacks) and this video found on the Fall Guys subreddit showcases that in such a satisfying way.

The blue team were willing to take an L purely to screw over a no-clip hacker. Beautiful. I wept. Fall Guys truly does showcase the best of us all.