Animal Crossing players can get in on the Among Us fun with new fan-made rules

While Among Us remains exclusive to PC and mobile devices while developer Innersloth works out how to get around keyboard-free communication, enterprising Animal Crossing players are doing what they do best and creating their own fun.

Reddit user micmartperez on r/AnimalCrossingNewHor drew up these custom rules so Animal Crossing friends can play their own, decidedly more wholesome, version of the indie smash hit.

It’s surprisingly thorough in how it adapts Animal Crossing’s mechanics to Among Us and is a further testament to how versatile Nintendo’s smash hit is, and now creative its player base can be when they out their minds to it.