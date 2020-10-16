Animal Crossing players can get in on the Among Us fun with new fan-made rules

Animal Crossing players can get in on the Among Us fun with new fan-made rulesPlatforms: Nintendo Switch
While Among Us remains exclusive to PC and mobile devices while developer Innersloth works out how to get around keyboard-free communication, enterprising Animal Crossing players are doing what they do best and creating their own fun.
Reddit user micmartperez on r/AnimalCrossingNewHor drew up these custom rules so Animal Crossing friends can play their own, decidedly more wholesome, version of the indie smash hit.
If you play among us, here is a animal crossing version of it that I came up with. Try it out and let me know how it goes or things that you had to change! from r/AnimalCrossingNewHor
It’s surprisingly thorough in how it adapts Animal Crossing’s mechanics to Among Us and is a further testament to how versatile Nintendo’s smash hit is, and now creative its player base can be when they out their minds to it.