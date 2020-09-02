Animal Crossing: New Horizons September update brings Autumn to your island

Summer really has flown by this year. Was it really back in June that we were talking about the summer update to Animal Crossing? I feel like I barely played the game this summer and it seems I've missed out on that beach fun, with the 1st September marking the change to Fall season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Check out the update video, showcasing some of the changes and new things to craft

Promising a "crisp breeze and new discoveries to your island" the trailer shows off some of the new creatures and fish that you can catch this month. From crickets and monarch butterflies to salmon swimming upstream in your rivers, it looks like there will be new additions to your museum if you haven't completed it already. you'll also notice a new breed of weeds pop up around your island, as well as acorns and pinecones now dropping from shaken trees.

Nook's Cranny and the game's loading screen have had a seasonal makeover too, bringing together the very Autumnal vibes nicely. And finally, if you have been struggling with catching fish, the trailer gives a little tip to wait for the 'bloop' sound.

New Horizons is my first proper game in the series and I can't have been the only one. Now the second best-selling game ever in Japan, as well as having fans as diverse as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hellman's Mayonaise, now seems the perfect time to check in on your residents and see what's new on your island.