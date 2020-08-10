Last week Nintendo revealed their latest financial results covering Q1 of 2020 and they were impressive to say the least (you can catch our round up here). With sales of over 22 million worldwide, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was undoubtedly the highlight of the report and it now looks like it’s the second-best selling game ever in Japan.

At the end of June, New Horizons had managed to sell 7.15m copies in Japan, placing it third on the all-time bestsellers, behind only Pokémon Red/Blue/Green and Pokémon Gold/Silver, according to Twitter user GameDataLibrary (link). With the game estimated to have shifted a further 350,000 copies in Japan since, it has now surpassed the second generation of Pokémon games to sit in second place.

Considering we’re still only four months in with New Horizons, it’s hard to imagine that it won’t pass the lifetime sales of 10.23m in Japan of the OG Pokémon games, which had the advantage of including the sales of three games. In fact, no other Switch game makes it into the top 10 best-selling games in Japan, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon Sword/Shield managing 13th and 16th respectively.

Where does this place Animal Crossing in the hierarchy of Nintendo’s IPs? Can we start talking about Isabelle and co. in the same light as Link or Mario? Probably not quite yet, but there's another Nintendo franchise that we haven't seen yet on Switch and that's Metroid. As pointed out by Twitter user Chris_Ding, New Horizons has now outsold the entire Metroid franchise to date, again in just four months.

IF you're still on the fence about the game, I know I was for a few months before I jumped in, check out our three-month review by Georgina here.