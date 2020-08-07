Nintendo's latest financial update confirmed Animal Crossing: New Horizons had sold a staggering 22.4m units since it's release in March, along with boosting sales of the Switch through Q1 as the game was released. From Brie Larson to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, everyone was playing and it is now the second best-selling game on the Switch behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Releasing at the start of lockdown, Animal Crossing: New Horizons built on the success of the 3DS iteration New Leaf but it seems new players (or at least, new Switch owners) have driven sales of the game. Of the 5.68m Nintendo Switch units sold from April to June, the first game boloted up on over half of them were Animal Crossing.

With many retailers either closing or offering limited service, digital sales were always going to be higher this year than others. Digital software sales accounted for 55.6% of all software sales in the first quarter, up 17.3 points on last years 38.3% in the same period.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are now the third best-selling Pokémon games of all time, after accumulating 18.4m copies sold since release last year, boosted by the first part of the expansion pass 'The Isle of Armor'.

Despite being in short supply in many regions, partially due to Nintendo underestimated demand and facing supply chain issues, Ring Fit Adventure has passed the 4m mark since its release in October last year.

Nintendo also confirmed that 9 titles sold over 1m copies during the first quarter, with Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics both hitting the mark since release.

It looks as though the difficulties that Nintendo were experiencing earlier in the year with the procurement of parts for the Switch is over as well. While they don't rule out COVID-19 impacting production in the future and some regions may continue to experience shortages, the situation has 'almost recovered.'

Fresh off announcing Pikmin 3 Deluxe yesterday, it's been a good couple of days for Nintendo news. If you're still on the fence about New Horizons, we've got you covered. Check out our 'three-month' review here!