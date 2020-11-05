Nintendo's last financial summary, covering Q1 of this fiscal year, saw Animal Crossing: New Horizons become the second best-selling game of all time in Japan, and it looks like the game hasn't slowed down over summer with the latest set of figures.

The latest set of figures, which covers July through to the end of September, saw the game shift just short of 15 million copies worldwide, with 14.27 units being sold, bringing total units sold of the game to 26.04 million. Only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (28.99 million) sits ahead of the cute simulation game. For comparison, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - which was a launch title for the Switch and is considered one of the games of the generation - has sold 19.74 million copies in its lifetime.

The other standout highlight from the report was unsurprisingly Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Despite releasing on September 18, giving it just 13 days in Q2, the game sold over 5 million units (5.21) as gamers everywhere yearned to play Super Mario Sunshine for the first time since the Gamecube.

I think Lime might be eyeing up Isabelle's bank account after these latest figures.

Two titles which fly under the radar on the Switch also had impressive quarters, with Luigi's Mansion 3 approaching 8 million units sold, while Ring Fit Adventure enjoyed a very impressive quarter, more than doubling sales with 3.11 million units. Overall, the numbers are impressive across the board for the Switch, with hardware sales up 80% on the year before. The Switch-Lite in particular stood out on the hardware side, up 114% on last year with 4.17 million units sold this quarter

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons chasing down Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at the top of the list, three other first-party titles are almost at 20 million units sold. Each of Pokémon Sword/Shield, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is around 19 million units sold, with Breath of the Wild looking the likeliest to get there first, with 19.74 million and an upcoming prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, likely to drum up interest in the launch title.

One sad bit of news that Nintendo fans had this quarter was the discontinuation of the Nintendo 3DS. We had a chat and came up with our favourite games on the console that gave us our first portable Ocarina of Time.