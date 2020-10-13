Analysts predict Nintendo Switch to outsell PS5 and Xbox Series X this Christmas

Nintendo is expected to outperform Sony and Microsoft in the console sales race this Christmas, according to games industry analyst Mat Piscatella of the NPD Group.

Piscatella shared a list of predictions for the end of the year which suggested while the next-gen consoles will do well, a lack of stock will ultimately be their undoing.

Nintendo’s system comes at a lower price point and is more immediately appealing to younger children, which will be helpful this Christmas when other forms of spending, such as live events or vacations, will be severely reduced due to the ongoing pandemic.

