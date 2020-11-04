Among Us to introduce anti-cheat accounts system by December; new patch also released

Among Us continues to be one of the most popular games currently available today but it has a cheater problem and developer Innersloth have been working on that. The issued hasty server fixes that caused all new issues while still allowing some cheats to get through.

As part of their latest update, they have issued a roadmap for the near future that includes an accounts system, to be implemented by December, which will allow players to report accounts that are behaving toxic or cheating. Additionally, a friends list will be introduced sometime after accounts, meaning you can make sure you are playing with people you know ate trustworthy and capable of playing a good round.

Additional parts of the roadmap also include!:

New, Henry Stickmin-themed map.

Additional, professional translations into multiple languages.

Colourblind support.

But, before all that, comes a new patch adding some intriguing new gameplay tweaks.