Among Us tease their next map to be sus in; more to come at The Game Awards

Among Us is getting a new map and developer Innersloth have given us our first glimpse of it on Twitter.

Despite Among Us taking the gaming by storm, conquering Twitch and giving the world memes a-plenty, it never had an official Twitter presence until today. In their big announcement tweet, they shared a first look at the new map.

A follow-up tweet mentioned that more would be revealed at The Game Awards on 10th December. They also took the time to converse with fellow gaming phenomenon, Fall Guys.

Among Us is available on PC, iOS, and Android devices.