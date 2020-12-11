Among Us new map reveal: We will be getting sus on The Airship early 2021

At last night's Game Awards, Innersloth nabbed two awards for Best Multiplayer and Best Mobile game. They also unveiled their fourth map for smash-hit indie multiplayer Among Us.

Named The Airship, this map is based on another InnerSloth title called the Henry Stickmin Collection. It will feature new tasks for you to frustratedly be interrupted doing when someone calls a meeting, new room types and ways of getting around.

Crewmates and Impostors will now be able to choose their starting room. Rather than being shoved into the same space, you can now select between the engine room, records room or the main hall. New skins and kill animations are also highlighted here.

The update will be coming to Among Us early 2021 so stay alert, crewmates.