Among Us fan film shows it’s considerably more horrifying with real people

Among Us, the smash hit indie all about suspicion, deduction, and subterfuge has been taking gaming by storm this year. This new fan film from German filmmakers Jay & Arya shows that it’s all fun and games until you put a human face on things.

In this film, Yellow has been killed by a mysterious assailant, an alien virus is quickly determined as the cause of this impostor syndrome (not that kind) and suspicions starts to spread. Accusations are flung around and airlock justice is dispensed. Anyone who has played Among Us before knows that’s rarely the end of the story and things quickly get out of hand and the number of crew mates begins to drop.

It shows how perfect the gameplay of Among Us is, that it can translate into a genuinely compelling drama by altering absolutely nothing about the fundamentals of the game.

The production values are also completely spot on, recalling the likes of Alien and John Carpenter’s The Thing, two films that Among Us lovingly cribs from.

Check it out for yourself.

In other Among Us news, developers Innersloth have released a new patch filled with intriguing new ways to worsen your suspicions, plus a promise of a new accounts system to combat toxic players and cheaters.