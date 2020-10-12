Among Us beta reveals new ways to complicate matters, plus new colour-blind friendly options

After Among Us developers Innersloth announced the cancellation of Among Us 2, they said any upgrades initially planned for the sequel would make their way into the current game that is taking Twitch and gaming culture by storm. It looks like October’s update may be bringing some of those changes to the game, according to reports from Steam beta testers.

The changes seem to be providing more customisation options, potentially making decision making more difficult and anxiety-inducing. For instance, you can now choose to make votes anonymous, so nobody will know who voted for who during a meeting - which makes tactical votes from impostors harder to detect. There will also be an option to change when the ’tasks completed’ bar appears during a game, in the current version the ’tasks completed’ bar is always on but you will be able to change it to meetings-only or never, making it harder for cremates to notice when impostors are doing fake tasks or working out who is doing their jobs as normal. This all sounds horrible and I cannot wait to make use of them.

Innersloth will also be introducing the recently promised colour blind-friendly visual markers. As you can see below, the wires task has been altered to display shapes rather than making players rely on colour alone. These markers are also planned to be added to players to make them easier to make out from a crowd.

Steam players that want to sample these new features before their official rollout can access the beta servers by right-clicking on Among Us in your game library, selecting properties, and finding the betas tab and select public-beta to download the newest updates.

Have fun out there, crew, and try not to be sus.