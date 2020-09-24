Among Us 2 cancelled because Among Us is doing too well



Among Us was first released in 2018 but has seemingly come out of nowhere to become a Fall Guys level phenomenon, bolstered by a thriving community of streamers on Twitch.

A sequel was announced 37 days ago. Today, it got cancelled.

Why? It is not doom & gloom, fear not. It is actually down to the immense and sudden success of the first game. They are abandoning a sequel so they can focus their energies on properly supporting the original game to ensure it has a healthy lifespan.

In a blog post on the official InnerSloth site by one of the co-creators, they wrote: “We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1. All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1.”

They went on to explain why this was the more difficult option compared to a full-on sequel, as the game’s base code is so outdated that it made adding new content more complicated, “it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it. We have lots of things planned and we’re excited to bring new content to everyone as you continue to enjoy playing!”

A few of the improvements set for the game include: Improved servers (definitely needed, given how many times I have lost a good game due to servers going down), introducing colourblind support in the form of new visual markers for players and colour-oriented tasks, a friends/account system, and an all-new state to betray your friends in!

They also continue to tinker away at the idea of cracking an Among Us console port that can get around some of the communication barriers currently preventing a PlayStation, Xbox or Switch version of the game that everyone is talking about.

In the meantime, players can experience the paranoia and the subterfuge of Among Us for themselves on PC, iOS and Android devices through the wonders of cross-play.