Amazon's MMO New World is getting another delay

Amazon Game Studios' upcoming MMO, New World, has been hit with a third delay. The game is now expected to release on 31st August, missing its Spring release window for this year.

New World was initially set for release in May 2020 but was hit by its first delay, which pushed it back to August 2020. A second delay hit in July 2020, pushing the game's launch to the Spring of this year. This was so they could spend more time refining the core mechanics of the game. This is said to have included improvements to their crafting and combat systems alongside improved quest, weapon, and armour variety and the introduction of a fishing mechanic. The map has also been expanded to include new regions, and time has been put into expanding the mid-game and end-game content.

This new delay is said to be due to needing more development time for polish, fine-tuning, and to do further work on the end-game content, including "compelling end-game features we believe are important to include at launch".

"These features won't be ready for the Spring timeframe that we had communicated," Amazon explains, stating the new release date is slated for 31st August 2021.

New World's closed beta will now be moved to 20th July for pre-order owners.

Amazon Games Studios have been under increased scrutiny following damning reports of mismanagement, resulting in multiple cancelled or sunset titles, and fostering a sexist work culture. New World's current delay follows reports that the game needed an overhaul to remove racially insensitive depictions.