Amazon Game Studios accused of chronic mismanagement and fostering a toxic "bro culture"

A new report from Bloomberg reveals the troubled brief history of Amazon Game Studios. The online retail giant's foray into game development has allegedly been beset by troubled projects, technical failures, mismanagement, and the always tedious presence of "bro culture."

The studio got off to a great start by hiring Mike Frazzini, a man who had never made a game up to that point in his career. Remember that scene in The Simpsons where Homer scornfully speaks of Nixon, "That man never drank a Duff in his life." That's how it feels to look at a man like Frazzini gaining such crucial roles in the industry.

Since Frazzini's appointment and Amazon Game Studios' formation, some eight years ago, only two games have been released, and they were both unbridled clusterfucks. First up was The Grand Tour Game to chase that all-important middle-aged dad who still likes Jeremy Clarkson demographic. After only a year of release, the game was sunset to funnel studio resources into other projects. Next came Crucible, a free-to-play hero shooter in the vein of Overwatch that was put back into closed beta a month after release before being scrapped entirely before the year was through.

The studio had two other projects on the boil, a League of Legends knock-off called Nova and a Fortnite bootleg called Intensity. The studio was seemingly uninterested in producing quality games with unique selling points. Rather they were hellbent on chasing down the trends of the moment in an industry where development takes time and trends aren't made to last.

All your favourite Crucible characters, including... err...

These mounting failures would cost Amazon $500 million, which, sure, Jeff Bezos could use that to wax his Honda Accord and not miss it, but even that would be a more productive use of half a billion dollars than Amazon Game Studios.

As established, Mike Frazzini wouldn't know a Pikmin from a Pokémon, as he started his career with Amazon in their books section, where he "endeared himself to Jeff Bezos as a manager there." Because managing book sales is definitely a transferable skill in the world of video game development, obviously. Following his appointment as the head of Amazon Game Studios, Frazzini began sweeping up some of the industry's best talents, which is a smart enough move, there is no denying that. These names included Portal's Kim Swift, Far Cry 2's Clint Hawking, Madden's Richard Hilleman, and Everquest's John Smedley. The first three names on that list are already gone from the company, only Smedley remains.

From the many accounts of current and former employees, Frazzini is painted as someone completely out of his depth but unwilling to admit that, ignoring the advice of some of the best games developers on the planet. His mismanagement ranged from pushing for every Amazon game should be a "billion-dollar franchise," while massively understaffing every one, to trying to build a bespoke game engine before they had even produced a single game rather than licensing the Unreal or Unity engines.

The engine was known as Lumberyard, and that seems apt, as the engine was a lumbering pile of deadwood by all accounts.

Lumberyard was intended to integrate with Amazon Web Services and be a cheaper alternative to Unreal, but it was said to be "painfully slow" to process and compile. Developers would be forced to spend their time playing Halo or watching Amazon Prime Video (I hope they got free subscriptions, at least) while they waited for Lumberyard to finish a task.

And then we get to the bro of it all. It is alleged that Amazon Game Studios has a serious "bro culture" problem, where women were not being given equal opportunities within the company. The report says that "four female game developers said that their worst experiences of sexism in the industry were at Amazon."

One source said one of the men on the senior leadership team retaliated against her when she disagreed with him by creating new management positions above her and hiring only men to take those positions. He literally created new jobs to push a woman further down the pecking order.

Amazon's next big project is an MMO called New World, set in a fictionalised version of 1600s America. New World was originally slated for a 2020 release but got pushed back to Spring 2021.

New World: Enjoy it while it lasts!

The delay is said to be down to the game featuring enemy mobs that looked a lot like indigenous tribes. Senior management "expressed disbelief" that the game would be considered racist. But Amazon eventually did hire a tribal consultant who confirmed the portrayal was offensive, so the Native American imagery has been removed.

I am sure New World will go on to have a productive and enjoyable three months on the market, at any rate.