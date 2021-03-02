Aliens: Fireteam brings co-op scares to the next-gen

Aliens: Fireteam is a third-person co-op shooter from Cold Iron Studios.

The game is open for three-players, and you can choose between five classes: Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc, and Recon. There are 20 enemy types - including 11 Xenomorph variants and other enemies such as androids.

Aliens: Fireteam takes place 23 years after the events of Alien 3, the colonies have expanded across the universe and have grown hard to control, and xenomorphs are an established presence, although rare.

In the game, a team of US Colonial Marines have picked up a distress signal and headed down to investigate, as is often the case with these stories. The story takes place across four replayable campaigns. The replayability factor comes in the form of a challenge card system - which presents 40 unique game challenges.

Aliens: Fireteam is set for release this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And it can't possibly be worse than Aliens: Colonial Marines.