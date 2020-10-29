Alanah Pearce is leaving Rooster Teeth

The former IGN journalist is leaving Rooster Teeth, ending her two and a half year stint with the American company.

Featuring for Rooster Teeth across multiple channels, including regular appearances on Funhaus and Inside Gaming, the Australian gaming Youtber announced the move on her personal channel earlier today. Pearce's departure marks the second from Inside Gaming in the last two months, with Autumn Farrell joining 100 Thieves recently.

Speaking directly to fans in her video, Pearce is full of praise for Funhaus and Inside Gaming, taking time to thank fans of the channels and the support she's received during her stint with Rooster Teeth. Touching upon the recent scandal at Funhaus, resulting in Adam Kovic and Ryan Haywood leaving the company, Pearce said that both Inside Gaming and Funhaus were in a good place despite the recent news involving the two former Funhaus presenters.

While Pearce didn't tell fans where she would be going next, she hinted that the role was one she couldn't pass up and would tell fans when she was allowed to. In the meantime, fans of the Youtuber can catch her voicing an NPC in the recently delayed (again) action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077.