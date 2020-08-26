Do you miss flying? The little things, like being stuck on a plane for 7 hours with limited leg room and constantly having to ask the old woman sat in the aisle seat if she can get up again so you can go to the toilet? Well, Airplane Mode might just be for you.

Sure, Microsoft Flight Simulator might give you the ability to fly the plane, but about the real experience, an experience that us non-pilots can really relate to? Developed by Bacronym and published by AMC, Airplane Mode is described as "the most realistic flight simulation ever created."

Wonder what that might look like - check out the trailer below.

According to the Steam page for the game, we can expect the kind of thing you might get on a regular flight in the real world. From "snacks, premium beverages, and meal service (incl. fish option)" through to an "inflight safety video produced by IFC's in-house team of expert air hosts," the game will also include "authentic ambient noise" which will include crying babies. Each flight will be different, with delays and bad wi-fi also being present in some flights - does it make me sound old that I still can't believe we can use wi-fi on planes?

To be fair, that is fairly spot on when it comes to what you expect for your lunch on a flight.

Airplane Mode will be releasing at some point in 2020, so it looks like we're stuck with Microsoft Flight Simulator until then, which isn't a bad thing if you've been following the reception the game has received since release.

Flight Simulator has offered a glimpse at what next-gen gaming could look like and generally critics have absolutely loved it, with it currently holding a very impressive looking 93 on Metacritic. Our review is still in progress, but you can check it out here.