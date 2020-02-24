Ageless is an interesting looking puzzle platformer from new developer, One More Dream Studios

Team17 have signed a new agreement with One More Dream Studios to publish their debut platform puzzle game, Ageless, on Switch and PC.

Ageless sees players wield the power to manipulate the age of flora and fauna in order to navigate puzzles set throughout vibrant levels, driven by a compelling story.

You play as Kiara, a young woman who discovers a mystical bow armed with the ancient power to control ageing. Shoot animals and plants to age them backwards and forwards through their young, prime and old stages to progress, survive challenging levels, and master becoming ‘ageless’. Kiara’s new-found power is not without consequence; the narrative follows the journey she must make to confront her inner demons and find herself along the way.

Bala Vicknesh, Lead Developer of Ageless said “I’m excited to partner with Team17 on Ageless, a publisher that has been an advocate of unique indie titles for many years. Ageless has been lovingly crafted over an amazing couple of years, and now that we're nearing the finish line it's been magical seeing all the pieces come together. I can’t wait for people to experience Kiara’s journey.”

Features of Ageless