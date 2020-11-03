AEW Games teases All Elite Wrestling video game

AEW are the newest wrestling promotion to take the fight to industry giants WWE and from the second the promotion was announced, wrestling fans wanted to know when there would be a video game.

Wrestling and video games have an immense amount of crossover, the style of over-the-top simulated combat that typifies wrestling fits perfectly into the format of video games and the combination has given us some beloved classics like Smackdown 2, No Mercy, and Here Comes The Pain. So, naturally, AEW fans want a video game of their personal favourites especially in light of WWE’s many issues with their 2K simulation series, which crashed so spectacularly with WWE 2K20 that they were forced to skip this year entirely and go back to the drawing board.

AEW announced their new AEW Games social media accounts, with the promise of a big announcement on 10th November.

No other details are known right now but we have heard hints in the past from top AEW stars and Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega on the matter.

Cody Rhodes, current AEW TNT Champion, suggested back in March of this year at C2E2 that an AEW game would be similar to classic N64 title WWF No Mercy.

Kenny Omega, who performed as one-half of what is regarded as the greatest wrestling match of all-time against Kazuchika Okada in Japan, told GameSpot that he is working very closely with the developers:

"I can't say too much more other than I am working very closely creatively with a team. And every few weeks, they have very exciting new things to show us. And I believe that we're on the right track because I think we have a good team backing us with a lot of very, very good hands that are very capable. And when I can more, I certainly will. And I'm really excited to show the first little bit of footage that we have.”

Omega has a personal interest in ensuring the AEW game is good as he is a passionate gamer, performing in competitive gaming tournaments and even cribbing a lot of his wrestling move names from video games such as his finisher, The One-Winged Angel, which is a reference to Final Fantasy VII. He even rocked up to a wrestling match dressed as Sans from Undertale, complete with Megalovania as an entrance theme, during an episode of AEW Dynamite last Halloween.

It seems like Omega’s patience is finally paying off as we will surely be getting a first look at what this new AEW game will look and play like during this live stream reveal. A return to the classic style of wrestling games is long overdue so this is a very exciting prospect.

We will know more when AEW Games reveals all on 10th November at 6 PM CT.