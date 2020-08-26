Adventure in Aellion promises an ambitious RPG adventure on Early Access; new trailer and images released

Adventure in Aellion is a new open-world fantasy RPG coming to Early Access today, courtesy of The Game Production Company, which can be played solo or with friends and it promises to be an epic unlike any you have seen before.

Early Access players will have access to two playable dungeons and a portion of the open-world environment to explore.

The complete product will boast countless quests, puzzles and dungeons, shaped by feedback from the games Discord community.

“It's been a tremendous effort to get Adventure In Aellion ready for Early Access and we're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished so far,” said Game Production Company Director Luke O'Donoghue. “Our community has been a great help with many improvements added based on feedback and we can't wait to see what Aellion becomes with the help of an even bigger community,” he continued.

Lead Developer Elliott Dodsworth added, “We have a long journey ahead of us in Early Access and we are ready to take the first steps together with our players.”









Adventure in Aellion certainly looks like an interesting new entry in the genre and Early Access players can check it out when it releases today on Steam.