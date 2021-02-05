Activision-Blizzard say don't expect Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4 in 2021

Activision-Blizzard apparently has no plans to release either of their big upcoming sequels, Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4, during 2021.

During an earnings call with investors, the publisher said that its financial plans for the coming year do not include the release of either title.

There have been persistent rumours of an Overwatch 2 launch this year to coincide with the beginning to the (now somewhat contentious) Overwatch League, but it appears that is not the case.

The publisher also stated that while it was not factoring in the upcoming Diablo: Immortals mobile game for their 2021 financial projections, the mobile game was "progressing well" and is expected to launch this year.

These reports come ahead of BlizzCon 2021, the official Blizzard convention where the major Blizzard reveals are usually dropped. Given the current state of the world, this year's convention will be all-digital, and while a release date for these games is now unlikely, it is expected fans will get some information on the games during the event.

Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 were first announced at BlizzCon 2019.