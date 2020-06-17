Across The Grooves looks beautiful and is out today on PC, Mac, Linux and Switch

Hand painted adventure Across The Grooves is available to buy from today on Steam, itch.io and the Nintendo eShop.

From Nova-box, the award-winning studio behind Seers Isle and Along the Edge, this time-spinning tale will take you on a trip through Europe to investigate a strange record… While even the smallest choice changes who you become.

Alice leads an uneventful life, with a desk job, a nice flat and a stable relationship… That is, until she receives a vinyl record from her ex-partner Ulysse. As the needle runs through the grooves, she relives the defining moments of her past — but when she returns to the present, everything has changed. To go back to her normal life, she’ll have to track Ulysse across Europe and unravel this musical mystery.

Every decision you make as Alice changes who she is in this hand-painted adventure with a mood-adapting musical score.