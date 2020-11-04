Acclaimed roguelite title Star Renegades coming to consoles



Raw Fury’s acclaimed turn-based roguelite RPG title, Star Renegades, is set to land on Switch and Xbox One on 19th November and PS4 on 25th November.

Our TDF Silver review said, “Star Renegades is a chaotically beautiful title that doesn't pull any punches with difficulty, yet keeps you coming back for more.”

You can check out the accolades trailer for the PC version, featuring The Digital Fix, below.