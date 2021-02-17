A Way Out's Josef Fares says he will pay you $1000 if you get bored of It Takes Two

Josef Fares, the creator of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out, firmly believes in his next game, It Takes Two. He is so filled with certainty about this game's quality that he is seemingly putting his money where his mouth is with an offer of $1000 to anyone who gets bored and quits before the ending.

Fares is making a name for himself as the co-op king with his acclaimed titles, and his co-op platformer seems ready to join those ranks. Talking to Game Informer, Fares says he was saddened to learn that only 51% of players finished A Way Out and said he plans to push those numbers up with It Takes Two.

"I know people came up to me and said, 'Wow it's fantastic that 51 percent of players in A Way Out finished the game,' and they told me that that's an extremely high percentage number, but actually it saddens me. That means that 49 percent of people didn't finish it. It's not something I should be happy about," Fares said.

"That's another thing that I can guarantee you with It Takes Two: It's impossible, and quote me on this, to get tired of this game. You can put this as the headline. I can literally give 1,000 bucks to anyone who says, 'Oh, I'm tired of this game now because it doesn't surprise me.' One thousand bucks! I guarantee. I'll give it to everyone who gets tired. But they have to be honest about it."

It seems like the 'Fares Challenge' has already grabbed people's attention as he reported earlier today that It Takes Two has already gone gold.

Hopefully, It Takes Two delivers on this promise when it launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, on 26th March.