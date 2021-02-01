A small boy's retelling of a Fortnite game highlights discrimination in UK government's anti-extremism strategy

A four-year-old boy's excitable story about a game of Fortnite resulted in the government's anti-extremism Prevent strategy, which saw police officers visit the family back in 2019. The boy was referred to Prevent after claiming that his father had "guns and bombs in his shed."

The boy in question is from the West Midlands and is Muslim. The child's mother has said the referral would have never happened if the boy was white.

"The office sent me all the information, including the transcript of that conversation. It's quite clear he mentioned Fortnite," the mother said, speaking to The Guardian anonymously. "He's just a little boy with an imagination. The teachers should know in this setting that [children] have imagination. They know exactly what kids are like, and what young boys are like. I do think that if it was a white boy, they wouldn't have actually gone to that extreme of referring him to the Prevent scheme."

She conveyed her genuine fear that things could have been far more serious if the police had chosen to escalate things.

"It could have gone really wrong. I worry armed police could have come to my house and, you know, arrested the parents, with social services getting involved."

According to a freedom of information request by The Guardian, 624 children under the age of six were referred to the scheme between 2016 and 2019, with a further 1,405 children aged between six and nine.

Prevent is, honestly, a terrible system. It asks teachers, healthcare workers, and other trusted community figures to act as the government's own personal supergrass. They must report kids at the slightest hint of radicalisation, without considering that kids (especially young boys) have always been animated and enthusiastic about guns and bombs, it is taking a common trait in children and turning it into a form of racial profiling. The scheme has been widely criticised for being largely ineffective and, per reports by Rights Watch UK, has seen a "massively disproportionate" focus on Muslim communities.

As this case shows, people in these positions cannot be trusted to make good judgment calls, and it could have serious implications for innocent families. If the events of the past few years have shown us anything, it's that children are not the ones at serious risk of radicalisation, it's often young men and adults. The failed insurrection at the US Capitol was not the result of six-year-olds being radicalised, it was the result of grown adults being brainwashed.

In a statement from the Home Office, referring to the case in question, they said: "Where someone is concerned a child may have been deliberately exposed to harmful terrorist narratives, it is right that they refer them to the necessary authorities. Prevent is first and foremost about safeguarding, and through this referral, the child will be able to receive the vital support they need."

It was a game of Fortnite, what support could he need? Are you going to get him into Minecraft instead? Even that has dynamite in it for some idiot snitch to misreport. Maybe you should develop a strategy that isn't inherently rooted in bias? Just a thought.