A new Cyberpunk 2077 ‘Night City Wire’ coming next week

The Cyberpunk 2077 hype train is in full gear now, with their recently released ad campaign starring Keanu Reeves, and that will continue next week with a brand new episode of Night City Wire.

As announced on Twitter, the episode will “go into details about the looks, sounds, and specs” of Cyberpunk 2077 so we can look forward to some more great gameplay footage and maybe a nice sample of the score/soundtrack.

The live stream showcase will premiere next Thursday, the 15th October at 5pm BST/12pm ET.