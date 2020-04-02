A new Commandos game is coming

Kalypso have announced that their internal studio, Claymore Game Studios, have started work on a next generation take on the classic Commandos games.

The Commandos strategy games have a solid following and a reputation for their challenging gameplay. Our review of the recent remaster has in fact just gone live!

A core team of senior developers, led by Studio Director Jürgen Reusswig, is busy fleshing out the foundations of the game and Kalypso Media is looking to fill the other ranks, giving committed senior personnel the chance to work on the latest addition to the classic series. Candidates experienced in the fields of level and mission design, UI/UX experts, VFX-artists, animation specialists, 3D generalists and those familiar with the Unreal Engine are encouraged to apply via the jobs section of the Kalypso Media Website.

Kalypso Media Group CEO, Simon Hellwig, said “I am very happy that the starting-phase of our new internal studio and the new Commandos is on time. We are on track to deliver the best possible Commandos game and will put in all effort to create a great game experience for PC and next-gen consoles, worthy of the franchise’s heritage.”

Claymore Game Studios Director Jürgen Reusswig adds “We are very pleased to confirm that we managed to have both the core team and our new offices up-and-running within this short timeframe. We have started development and we’re looking forward to adding more talented staff to our team in the coming months and thereby offering the chance to become an integral part of making an iconic strategy game.”

Obviously with the game only in the earliest stages of development we have no idea of timescales but will be watching the project closely.