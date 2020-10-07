A look inside the world of Among Us cheats

Over the last couple of months, the multiplayer murder mystery game Among Us, originally released in 2018, saw an unprecedented upturn in downloads, prompting a deluge of memes and online discussion. This was mainly down to its increased popularity with Twitch streamers, specifically Sodapoppin and xQc. The indie studio that created it, InnerSloth, has even cancelled plans for a sequel just to concentrate their efforts on the upkeep of the first game.

But as more players flock to complete tasks in electrical and catch the imposter, others have logged on looking to gain an unfair advantage. There doesn't even appear to be any incentive to cheat except to bask in delicious schadenfreude. Pretty sus, no?

Among Us works on the basis that players cannot talk to each other, except in the in-game meeting which takes place before a democratic vote to oust the most likely suspect. Some friendship groups of course communicate on Discord whilst they play, which can result in a lot of fun – plus, if you all know each other, who's going to get hurt? It only becomes a problem when friends linked to one another play strangers. Any noise, involuntary or not (we've all been guilty of the former at some point), could give the game away.

Those who purposefully conspire to deceive others in the group are a special kind of evil. Unfortunately there's not much that can be done about this except maybe to ban friends from playing in public rooms. Where's the fun in that though?

There are, as it turns out, far more elaborate ways to cheat than simply channelling information to others on the sly. Twitter user @Poco_BrawlStars exposed what kind of enhanced abilities a hacked player can use to get away with murder.

Clearly, the mod allows for the manipulation of distinct elements core to the game's mechanics. These range from relatively unobtrusive alterations like unlocking all available hats, right through to guaranteeing you're the imposter and even instantly winning the game.

It seems the developers are working to resolve the matter, with studio head Forest Willard stating that "We’re rushing to get an account system in place so we can have better moderation and reporting systems built around that. Also getting help with making the servers better at detecting and blocking hacks."

It's unsurprising hackers have managed to beat the system, both considering the game's sudden surge in popularity and the fact that the team behind InnerSloth is so small. Not to mention the various other cheating scandals 2020 has brought to light, such as Activision's issues with Call of Duty: Warzone and Mediatonic's with Fall Guys.

Hopefully the studio will resolve these problems in due course. Until then, we'll just have to band together and keep kicking hackers from public rooms.