A bad day in court for Epic Games as their legal battle with Apple continues

It had been a while since we last reported on the ongoing slap fight between Apple and Epic Games but things have developed further this week as the two mega-companies went before a judge.

This was the expected hearing of Epic’s request for an injunction against Apple's decision to remove Fortnite from the iOS App Store. The judge did not rule on the matter but it is clear that things are not looking great for Epic right now.

As first reported by CNN, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers was sceptical of Epic and critical of their behaviour that has culminated in this lawsuit, stating that Epic was "not honest" when it released the Fortnite iOS update that bypassed Apple’s own payment system.

She even went on to suggest that Epic’s actions only help Apple's defence of its App Store policies as a way to protect users from malicious software being added to games without the proper checks and balances that Apple appear to offer.

"You did something, you lied about it by omission, by not being forthcoming,” she said. “That's the security issue. That's the security issue! There are a lot of people in the public who consider you guys heroes for what you guys did, but it's still not honest."

Judge Gonzalez Rogers was similarly unswayed by Epic's argument that forcing developers to use Apple's in-app payment system amounts to illegal "trying.” How tying works is that you must force a consumer to purchase one product in order to have access to another. Epic argues that Apple’s in-game payment system is a product in itself. The judge does not agree on that note, the two things are quite fairly tied together.

She also rejected Epic's argument that the removal of Fortnite from the App Store has caused it harm, as iOS players still have other means of accessing the game. It seems as though Epic were not banking on Judge Gonzalez Rogers being as clued into the industry as she is, with the judge going on to say: “Walled gardens have existed for decades. Nintendo has had a walled garden. Sony has had a walled garden. Microsoft has had a walled garden. What Apple's doing is not much different... It's hard to ignore the economics of the industry, which is what you're asking me to do."

CNN reporter Brian Fung described the hearing as “brutal for Epic.” It certainly sounds it from this summary. Of course, we are a long way off from this saga being over. Things could conceivably shift in Epic’s favour but this is not a strong start for them. It looks like a real possibility that the injunction won’t hold and Fortnite will stay locked out of iOS for the foreseeable future, but even with that matter settled, the actual lawsuit will be waiting until mid-2021 to resume, due to Judge Gonzalez Rogers’s busy schedule. She has also suggested that she would like the actual lawsuit to be tried in front of a jury.