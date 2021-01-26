19 million players have joined Star Wars Battlefront 2 after Epic Games Store promotion

Earlier this month Star Wars Battlefront 2 was made available on Epic Games Store for free, bringing in an influx of new players to the game, which created many issues for the servers.

Now we know just how many players have jumped into EA's online shooter with a staggering 19 million players downloaded the game during its week-long Epic Games Store promotion.

Also, worth noting is the confirmation that their last content drop was, in fact, the last content drop. This is likely so DICE could focus on the upcoming Battlefield 6, as rumours have suggested Star Wars Battlefront 3 is not on the cards as EA's next Star Wars game.

So make the most of your time with Battlefront 2 while the servers are still with us, assuming the servers are even working.