Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheats

Platforms: Microsoft Xbox One | Sony PlayStation 4 | PC
Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the defining games of this console generation. Despite launching on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 it truly made its home on the more powerful Xbox One and Playstation 4 through the release of Grand Theft Auto V Remastered. Its huge map and endless fun make for a game like no other.

However, you may want to have even more fun and we can help with these awesome cheat codes.

How you enter the code varies by platform - they all support the 'Phone' option which is simply entering 1-999 + the numbers that make up the PC version code. The quicker option on PC is to press the ~ key and enter them in the console that pops up.

Don't forget that all achievements and trophies will be disabled in an session where a cheat code has been activated.

Maximum Health and Armor

  • PC: TURTLE
  • Phone: 1-999-887-853 [1-999-TURTLE]
  • Playstation 4: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox One: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

5 Minutes of Invicibility

  • PC: PAINKILLER
  • Phone: 1-999-7246-545-537 [1-999-PAINKILLER]
  • Playstation 4: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
  • Xbox One: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Recharge Special Ability

  • PC: POWERUP
  • Phone: 1-999-769-3787 [1-999-POWERUP]
  • Playstation 4: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X
  • Xbox One: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Parachute

  • PC: SKYDIVE
  • Phone: 1-999-759-3483 [1-999-SKYDIVE]
  • Playstation 4: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1
  • Xbox One: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Increase Wanted Level

  • PC: FUGITIVE
  • Phone: 1-999-3844-8483 [1-999-FUGITIVE]
  • Playstation 4: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
  • Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Decrease Wanted Level

  • PC: LAWYERUP
  • Phone: 1-999-5299-3787 [1-999-LAWYERUP]
  • Playstation 4: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
  • Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

All Weapons and Extra Ammo

  • PC: TOOLUP
  • Phone: 1-999-866-587 [1-999-TOOLUP]
  • Playstation 4: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox One: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

Drunk Mode

  • PC: LIQUOR
  • Phone: 1-999-547-861 [1-999-LIQUOR]
  • Playstation 4: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT
  • Xbox One: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Fast Run

  • Playstation 4: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE
  • Xbox One: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
  • PC: CATCHME
  • Phone: 1-999-2288-463 [1-999-CATCHME]

Fast Swim

  • PC: GOTGILLS
  • Phone: 1-999-4684-4557 [1-999-GOTGILLS]
  • Playstation 4: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT
  • Xbox One: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

