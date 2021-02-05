The Sundew: Interview with Agnès Vuillaume

Set in a dystopian world, where the new capital of Japan is the city of Shibukawa, is the upcoming point and click game The Sundew. This is the first title from Agnès Vuillaume and her new, one-person studio, 2054. The game stars cyber-cop Anna, who you’ll join on another rainy day in Shibukawa as she’s about to be pulled into an intriguing adventure.

We had the chance to talk to Agnès about the creation of her studio, the inspiration behind the game, why it was important that The Sundew had a female protagonist, and more!

To start off with, could you tell us a bit about your background with video games and art, and what led you to create your studio, 2054?

I've always been interested in art, and I've always wanted to tell stories, ever since I was a child. Before creating the 2054 studio, I had several jobs, my main ones being an IT developer and a painter. I tried my hand at comics and illustration, but one day, while thinking about it, I realised that the profession that would best bring together all my skills was creating video games, and I started making little games on a smartphone with the aim of creating an adventure game on a smartphone.

Then I met Fabrice Bacquart, the developer of the independent game Dreadstar, who converted me to pixel art and made me play again the games I loved as a child. It was then decided: I was going to start working on what would become The Sundew!

Anna looking out towards the sea.

Your upcoming game, The Sundew, stars a cyber-cop called Anna and is set in a futuristic, dystopian world, how did this story and world come about?

The beginnings of this story take roots a very long time ago, more than 10 years ago, when I was living in England, in Suffolk, Ipswich. I had imagined a scenario for a comic book where Anna was then a cybercop living and working in Ipswich, with the same background of a futuristic conspiracy story.

As life went by, this project remained for a long time in a notebook, carefully kept throughout my moves from one country to another. When I started The Sundew, it was a natural progression for me to take this script and adapt it to the video game format.

What’s the process of making a game like when you’re a one-person studio?

I think the creative process is a bit different when you work alone rather than in a team. I have a pretty huge workload, but at the same time, I have a lot more freedom, and I can adapt more easily to the hazards of making a video game. I can build the game as if I were writing a book, as if I were a video game author - a term that was nicely used by the Pictanovo jury the day they decided to agree to co-finance the game.

It's harder to manage everything in terms of time and at the same time easier to manage everything in terms of organisation... because I have everything in my head. In any case, it suits me perfectly. Later, I would like to work with more people, however, because the atmosphere is nicer when you work in a team!

Part of the city of Shibukawa.

Was it important to you that the game had a female protagonist?

It's very important. The Sundew is not only fun, it's also a thought-provoking story that departs as far as possible from clichés, even if I have to keep a basis that allows the player to feel on familiar ground. It may be pretentious on my part, I don't know, but I would like to contribute with my little stone to the opening up of people to different perspectives. To have a female main heroine with a particular personality seems to me, therefore, indispensable to this vision of The Sundew. In the next game, it may be a man with a personality not usually attributed to men.

Why did you go for the retro, point and click style?

I make retro point-and-click games because I love this kind of game! In my Steam library, at least two-thirds of my games are pixel art point-and-clicks. As I find that there are not enough for me, I guess that's the case for other people. So, what better way than to create more?

Anna on the streets of Shibukawa.

The demo is very cool, and there were lots of details and story hooks that made me excited for the full game. Can you give us any hints about where Anna’s journey will take her?

Ah, it's hard to tell you the plot of the game, because that's what the adventure game is all about. What I can tell you is that Anna is going to find herself deep in Hokkaido, with a lot of problems, and that she is going to have to set foot in some messy business linking the government and the police to the Sagi Electrics conglomerate, despite herself. A good old conspiracy, at first glance... but the game will lead you to a very... surprising, worrying, confusing, destabilizing antagonist that the players will have to face to decide Anna's future!

What’s next for you, can we expect to see you returning to the city of Shibukawa in future games?

The next game will be in the direct lineage of The Sundew, in the same universe, and indeed probably partly in Shibukawa as well. It will feature some of the protagonists of The Sundew, and it will take place in the near future of The Sundew, perhaps in 2055, or soon after.

The Sundew is due to be released in Summer 2021, and in the meantime, more information and the game's demo can on 2054's website.