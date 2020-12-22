The Digital Fix Gaming's Game of the Year Awards 2020 - The Nominees

2020 could generously be called a complete clusterfuck. Moving at a pace akin to steadily drowning in quicksand, this year has taken a dole on us all, both physically and mentally. There has been one thing that has kept many of us sane, one constant that took us away from the blazing dumpster of bullshit that was this year, and that is video games.

They have helped us so much so now is the time to return the favour, show our appreciation, and vote for the best games of the year.

A selection of TDF Gaming writers gathered to put together a line-up of the best games of the year.

Here are the nominees in full.

PlayStation Game of the Year

The Last of Us: Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Demon's Souls (PS5)

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Xbox Game of the Year

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Tell Me Why

Battletoads

Call of the Sea

Gears Tactics

Switch Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Hades

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Filament

Indie Game of the Year

Hades

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Filament

Spiritfarer

Phasmophobia

VR/AR Game of the Year

Half-Life: Alyx

Star Wars: Squadrons

Budget Cuts

Iron Man VR

Pixel Ripped 1995

Action/Adventure Game of the Year

DOOM: Eternal

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us: Part II

Racing/Sports Game of the Year

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Dirt 5

F1 2020

Football Manager 2021

MLB The Show20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crusader Kings 3

Per Aspera

RPG Game of the Year

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Persona 5 Royal

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Genshin Impact

Multiplayer Game of the Year

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Legends of Runeterra

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Ongoing Game

Among Us

Fortnite

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

League of Legends

World of Warcraft

Performance of the Year

Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us: Part II)

Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us: Part II)

Logan Cunningham (Various, Hades)

Abigail Turner (Juniper, Filament)

August Aidan Black (Tyler Ronan, Tell Me Why)

Best Audio

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us: Part II

DOOM: Eternal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Hades

Best Narrative/Story

The Last of Us: Part II

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Tell Me Why

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Art Direction

The Last of Us: Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Accessibility

Watch Dogs: Legion

The Last of Us: Part II

Phasmophobia

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Best Content Creator

Game of the Year 2020

The Last of Us: Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

DOOM: Eternal

Filament

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

The Last of Us: Part II leads the pack with 9 nominations with Hades coming up in second place with 8, but there are also some pleasant surprises to be found such as indie puzzler Filament getting 4 nominations including a spot in the GOTY category.

You can vote for your favourite here: The Digital Fix Gaming's GOTY Awards.