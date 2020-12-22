The Digital Fix Gaming's Game of the Year Awards 2020 - The Nominees

The Digital Fix Gaming's Game of the Year Awards 2020 - The NomineesPlatforms: All
2020 could generously be called a complete clusterfuck. Moving at a pace akin to steadily drowning in quicksand, this year has taken a dole on us all, both physically and mentally. There has been one thing that has kept many of us sane, one constant that took us away from the blazing dumpster of bullshit that was this year, and that is video games.
They have helped us so much so now is the time to return the favour, show our appreciation, and vote for the best games of the year.
A selection of TDF Gaming writers gathered to put together a line-up of the best games of the year.
Here are the nominees in full.
PlayStation Game of the Year
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Demon's Souls (PS5)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Xbox Game of the Year
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Tell Me Why
- Battletoads
- Call of the Sea
- Gears Tactics
Switch Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Hades
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Filament
Indie Game of the Year
- Hades
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Filament
- Spiritfarer
- Phasmophobia
VR/AR Game of the Year
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Budget Cuts
- Iron Man VR
- Pixel Ripped 1995
Action/Adventure Game of the Year
- DOOM: Eternal
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us: Part II
Racing/Sports Game of the Year
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- Football Manager 2021
- MLB The Show20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crusader Kings 3
- Per Aspera
RPG Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- Genshin Impact
Multiplayer Game of the Year
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
- Legends of Runeterra
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Best Ongoing Game
- Among Us
- Fortnite
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- League of Legends
- World of Warcraft
Performance of the Year
- Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us: Part II)
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us: Part II)
- Logan Cunningham (Various, Hades)
- Abigail Turner (Juniper, Filament)
- August Aidan Black (Tyler Ronan, Tell Me Why)
Best Audio
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us: Part II
- DOOM: Eternal
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Hades
Best Narrative/Story
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Tell Me Why
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Art Direction
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Accessibility
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Phasmophobia
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
Best Content Creator
Game of the Year 2020
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- DOOM: Eternal
- Filament
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
The Last of Us: Part II leads the pack with 9 nominations with Hades coming up in second place with 8, but there are also some pleasant surprises to be found such as indie puzzler Filament getting 4 nominations including a spot in the GOTY category.
You can vote for your favourite here: The Digital Fix Gaming's GOTY Awards.