The Digital Fix: Gaming - 8th Generation Awards: Have Your Say

The 8th console generation is coming to an end and what a generation it has been. To celebrate, The Digital Fix is presenting a series of awards to acknowledge the very best of what has been an essential era in gaming.

And we want you to have a say as well!

We have an easy to fill in Google form with a host of categories. Simply pick your favourite for every category and submit. If you have no answer, an N/A will do just fine. If you have multiple answers then you can submit as many times as you see fit, we don’t care about ballot stuffing in this case.

If you want to have a say in what games defined this generation of video games, you can vote in The Digital Fix: Gaming - 8th Generation Awards via the link provided.

If you need some inspiration, here are some potential ideas that might make your list.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Outer Wilds

God of War

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Voting ends 30th October.