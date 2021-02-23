The Legend of Zelda is now 35 years old, having hit the milestone over the weekend. Arguably second only to Mario as the flagship Nintendo franchise, The Legend of Zelda has spanned 28 games (so far), and it is crammed with classics.

But which are the best? Good thing you clicked on this link because that's the entire point of this list!

As far as criteria go, we will consider critical consensus and cultural impact in terms of sales and influence on the franchise or medium.

So here are the 10 Greatest Zelda Games of All Time!

10 - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Gameboy, 1993

Link's Awakening sold well and reviewed well, getting an aggregate review score of 90 (based on available reviews) and sold 3.83 million, making it the twelfth best-selling game in the franchise at this point.

Link's Awakening outdoes a few of the competitors left off this list by way of its influence. Zelda's first foray into handheld gaming proved that the franchise that had dominated the landscape of Nintendo's two home consoles could translate to their handheld behemoth. It is also the subject of not one but two remakes, with versions on the Gameboy Color and a well-received Switch remake helping prop up this title's reputation comfortably.

9 - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

N64, 2000

Nintendo had a challenging task ahead of them, creating a follow-up to the game-changing Ocarina of Time (not much of a spoiler, but you will hear about that much later in the list). Majora's Mask is one of the best-reviewed games in the series, albeit falling short of the near-perfection of its predecessor and only racking up almost half of that game's sales.

What makes Majora's Mask stand out is that it pulled off the seemingly impossible, creating a worthy follow-up to one of the defining games of the N64 era. Once again, Nintendo proved that it is foolish to underestimate them when the pressure is on.

8 - The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

3DS, 2013

The spiritual successor to the Super Nintendo's A Link To The Past, opting to go for an updated riff on that game's classic art style instead of one of the more recent Zelda designs, such as Wind Waker or Twilight Princess.

A Link Between Worlds is the 10th best-selling game in the series and was well received by critics, with an aggregate score of 91. It just falls somewhat short compared to the games that follow.

7 - The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

DS, 2007

While 7th place is very impressive for a series close to hitting 30 titles, Phantom Hourglass falls a little short in terms of total sales, critical acclaim, and cultural significance.

However, it was still incredibly well received by critics, with CVG calling it "a masterpiece" and IGN saying it's "a true adventure worthy of the Zelda name." It speaks to the wealth of quality within the Zelda series that a game receiving that sort of acclaim can still be considered a letdown.

What really makes its impact feel so comparatively lacklustre is that it was one of only two new games for the Nintendo DS, Nintendo's best-selling system, but only managed to notch up 6th place in sales. No other Zelda game had a better opportunity to find an audience, and it fell somewhat short of its potential.

6 - The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

GameCube, 2003

The GameCube may have been a significant failure for Nintendo, but it was not for lack of trying. Every major release was of high quality. The Wind Waker's sales may have been representative of the GameCube's lack of reach that generation (although it would be the systems' 4th best-selling title), but it was a smash hit with critics. It has an aggregate review score of 96, making it the 3rd best-reviewed game in the series, with IGN calling it a "masterful achievement."

Wind Waker's popularity is still keenly felt today, as fans are still demanding an HD remaster on the Switch even after getting one already on the Wii U. One remaster simply was not enough.

5 - The Legend of Zelda

Nintendo Entertainment System, 1986

The one that started it all, The Legend of Zelda on the NES is actually the worst review game on this list by a surprising margin, with many critics at the time not being particularly taken with the tropes and mechanics that they would grow to love over the decades that followed. However, fan reception was immense, with the game topping Nintendo Power's "Top 30" player's poll in its debut issue and remained a presence there throughout the early '90s. The Legend of Zelda has the distinction of being the first Nintendo game to sell over a million copies. It remains the 4th best-selling title in the franchise 35 years later, with an impressive 6.51 million sold.

While Legend of Zelda did not pioneer the action-RPG concept, where real-time combat is favoured over the more traditional Dungeons & Dragons inspired turn-based system, as that honour went to Dragon Slayer in 1984, it can be argued that Nintendo's title is what popularised the concept. While many RPG mainstays would continue to use the turn-based system, Zelda continued to push forward with normalising the idea of real-time combat that would only grow in terms of complexity and spectacle over the next 35 years. The influence of The Legend of Zelda is still felt in the franchise, the genre, and the medium as a whole to this day. It is a proud testament to its legacy that four other games grew from these roots and overshadowed it.

4 - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Wii & GameCube, 2006

Where Phantom Hourglass failed to capitalise on the immense popularity of its platform, Twilight Princess did not. Zelda's first outing on the monster Wii was an appropriately scaled hit, selling 8.69 million copies, which made it the best-selling game in the series for the better part of 10 years.

Now it sits at a very proud second place. The game reviewed incredibly well, too. It is currently joint 4th for best-reviewed games in the series, sharing the spot with A Link to the Past, with a review aggregate score of 95. GamesRadar called it "One of the most stirring, rewarding gaming experiences in history", and it is hard to argue with that.

Twilight Princess is one of the most in-demand Zelda titles to receive a Switch remaster alongside Wind Waker, proving its popularity endures to this day.

3 - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

SNES, 1991

The Legend of Zelda's only release on the Super Nintendo absolutely made it count. A Link to the Past was critically acclaimed on release, praising its advanced graphics and fun gameplay. The game was a big hit with fans and became a permanent fixture on the Nintendo Power Top 30, right up until the final issue in 2012!

A Link to the Past's legacy is nearly unmatched, with multiple outlets placing it in contention as one of the greatest games of all time. IGN's Top 100 Games list in 2005 had it ranked 11th, while a readers poll voted it to 5th. In 2006, Entertainment Weekly named it the best game of all-time, and GameSpot inducted it into their list of the greatest games of all time. The following year, Edge magazine readers voted it 6th in a poll of the 100 best games of all time.

A Link to the Past sold very well for the time, netting 4.61 million copies sold, making it both the 7th best-selling Zelda game of all time but the 7th best-selling Super Nintendo game of all time.

2 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

N64, 1998

Zelda's N64 debut is the undisputed champion of the series in terms of critical acclaim, netting a near-perfect 99 aggregate. IGN called it "the new benchmark for interactive entertainment" at the time of release, and many critics seemed to agree. Zelda's first 3D adventure, Ocarina of Time was innovative both in terms of visuals and gameplay and proved to be a game-changer for the series and action-RPGs as a whole. It introduced context-sensitive actions, broadening the scope of what could be done in the game, and introduced a targeting system that would become popular in other titles that followed.

Ocarina of Time's legacy is beyond reproach. It has been ranked at different points in time as the greatest game of all time in publications such as Computer and Video Games, Edge, Entertainment Weekly, IGN, Nintendo Power, Game Informer, and more. It also sold incredibly well for the time, pulling in 7.60 million units, making it the 3rd best-selling Zelda game and the 4th best-selling N64 game.

1 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Switch & Wii U, 2017

In all the ways Ocarina of Time changed the face of action RPGs, Breath of the Wild went even further. Taking Nintendo's innovative approach to game design and applying it to a vast open-world, Breath of the Wild set the new standard for open-world gaming. It was a game filled with deep and involved gameplay systems, all blending together to give players the most choice imaginable; a true sandbox mentality in a sandbox game. Games will be cherry-picking ideas from Breath of the Wild for decades to come; we are only just seeing the start of it with games like Ghost of Tsushima and Immortals: Fenyx Rising taking inspiration from Nintendo's latest masterwork.

The game reviewed incredibly well with a 97 aggregate on Metacritic for the Switch version, making it the second-highest reviewed game in the series, only 2 points shy of Ocarina of Time's record.

But it is in terms of sales that Breath of the Wild truly shines, with a staggering 23.14 million copies sold. This is the best-selling Zelda game by far. Twilight Princess, Ocarina of Time, and the original Legend of Zelda could combine forces and still fail to beat Breath of the Wild. It is now ranked as the 41st highest selling game of all time. Most of the games that have beaten it are multi-platform titles. It is a monster hit, and it is only growing in terms of success and esteem.

Zelda's future is limitless as Breath of the Wild has proven; the innovation and entertainment first established in the 1986 original are alive and well, and only getting stronger.