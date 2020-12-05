Cyberpunk 2077 hits next week and with that comes a renewed interest in the cyberpunk genre. Video games have always been interested in this genre, as soon as cyberpunk was invented, it made sense that it would move into video games. The aesthetic and the themes offer a wealth of possibilities for video game devs; the concept of upgrading yourself fits perfectly with the mechanics of a video game. But what are the best games, before Cyberpunk 2077 arrives to stake its claim? Let's take a look.

The ground rules for this selection is quite simple. Review scores will be the primary factor in determining if a game is deserving of making it onto the list but we will also be looking at originality, innovation, and cultural impact. A lot of cyberpunk games are good, but how many do something interesting with the genre, or make a mark that will endure for generations? Ten, for sure. That's why we are here.

So jack into cyberspace and download this vital data into your brains, as we count down the 10 Greatest Cyberpunk Games Of All Time.

10 - Ruiner (2017)

(PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Meshing the cyberpunk genre with the right game genre is important. A lot of cyberpunk games favour graphic adventures and first-person shooters, they are a perfect fit for the moral and technical complexities of these worlds, but Ruiner does something a little different. Ruiner is a straight forward top-down twin-stick shooter.

The hook of the game is that the protagonist, known only as "Puppy", has been hacked. He has been compelled by some mysterious assailant to "Kill Boss" and must mindlessly mow down people to get to him. The story goes on many twists and turns along the way but the core conceit of losing your free-will and mindlessly obeying on-screen prompts is such a beautiful meta touch for a game. Ruiner uses cyberpunk themes to acknowledge that we, as gamers, uncritically accept acts of violence in our interactive entertainment. A run and gun shooter that makes you think? You love to see it.

9 - Syndicate Wars (1996)

(PC, PlayStation)

The original Syndicate was a classic RTS game from the iconic Bullfrog Productions. It plunged us into a dystopian nightmare city, where a sinister megacorporation controls genetically enhanced assassins to do their bidding. Syndicate Wars was the sequel, and it improved on its predecessor in every way. The story has expanded, focusing on a war between the EuroCorp megacorporation and a renegade faction known as The Church of the New Epoch, and allowing you to play on either side. Bullfrog at their peak were masters of open-ended gameplay, offering you a wide array of options for how to proceed with a mission and how to complete them. Maybe the tactical approach is not working out so well, so you send in one of your agents and detonate them to bring down the target building.

The exacting, detached game style of the RTS game works perfectly with this story and the themes of dispassionate institutions trying to exert their will on others. Cyberpunk has always been concerned with capitalism being left unchecked; the core concept and gameplay mechanics of Syndicate Wars capture that perfectly. This series worked so well it made no sense for the series to shift towards first-person shooters with its 2012 relaunch. The fact the reboot barely made a dent in gaming culture compared to its predecessors tells you everything you need to know about the importance of logical design philosophy.

8 - Shadowrun: Dragonfall Director's Cut (2014)

(PC)

The Shadowrun franchise is a unique mix of high fantasy and cyberpunk and it has spanned many video games by this point. The Super Nintendo version was a pivotal moment in my young life, my first real exposure to cyberpunk as a genre, and while that game will always be a major part of my life there are a lot of issues with the game. Its mechanics are clunky, since point and click shooting was not a smooth fit for the SNES, and it's often impenetrably difficult to progress. The world-building and atmosphere are what made Shadowrun so impactful and enduring.

Shadowrun Dragonfall Director's Cut has all of that with vastly improved gameplay and is generally regarded as the best game in the franchise. Originally DLC for Shadowrun Returns that spun off into its own enhanced standalone title, Shadowrun Dragonfall Director's Cut is a turn-based strategy game in the style of XCOM with an RPG style presentation to its story. The combat is easy to follow for anyone even passingly familiar with the genre, the mix of cyberpunk and fantasy fits together well with this playstyle, allowing for special abilities and attacks. Shadowrun has been one of the most important ongoing cyberpunk IPs and Dragonfall Director's Cut is the most streamlined, focused entry to date.

7 - Observer: System Redux (2020)

(PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Observer was a major cyberpunk staple but it had plenty of designs issues. Observer: System Redux fixes everything that held back the original from greatness. Layers of Fear devs Bloober Team took their incredible instincts for horror and applied it to the cyberpunk genre, creating a truly nightmarish vision of the future.

The cyberpunk genre is always tinged with a certain level of bleakness and cynicism but Observer took it to the extreme. The game is a mystery adventure game where you are tracking a violent killer in a locked-down apartment complex; you investigate the crimes scenes with your advanced implants and a recurring feature of the game is hacking into the memories of victims. This is where Bloober Team's talents as storytellers really come into its own. Fragmenting human memories meeting advanced software, constantly trying to compensate for gaps and creating some truly bizarre and unsettling visuals. A clash of cold, indifferent technology and fragile humanity, these sequences are terrifying and show the dark side of these cyberpunk concepts.

The game also starred the late-great cyberpunk legend, Rutger Hauer. It stands as a testament to his talents that his work in this game is nearly as nuanced and soulful as his iconic work in Blade Runner.

6 - Beneath a Steel Sky (1994)

(PC)

Beneath a Steel Sky is a graphic adventure from Revolution Studios, the geniuses responsible for the Broken Sword games, and it set the standard for cyberpunk games within this game genre. Many titles have followed in Beneath a Steel Sky's wake, including games like the hugely recommended Technobabylon and a few that will appear later in this list.

With art designs by Watchmen co-creator Dave Gibbons, Beneath A Steel Sky is one of the most visually distinct games in the genre. The writing is also distinctly, wryly British. Tongues at the very least graze the inside the cheek, if not outright lodge themselves there. Any fans of 2000AD, especially Judge Dredd comics, will get a lot of enjoyment out of this game. It still looks great, the pixel art style ensures every character feels distinct and emotive, the writing and voice acting (from the days where voice tracks were a rarity rather than a standard) have a lot of charm. To this day the personality of Beneath a Steel Sky still stands out as a unique experience.

5 - The Red Strings Club (2018)

(PC, Nintendo Switch)

The Red Strings Club is a bold, original graphic adventure/puzzle game from the always innovative Devolver Digital. The game is very much a cyberpunk game but it strays from the usual tropes of the genre, there are cyborgs, there are human modifications and sinister megacorporations but you don't find yourself playing a renegade mercenary or a grizzled detective. You play three roles throughout the story: A hacker who can emulate other people's voices, a cyborg designed to build implants for people, and an unmodified bartender with a talent for reading people and giving them the perfect cocktail. Each character comes with their own gameplay mechanic and requires different problem-solving approaches.

There is a story here, tying all three characters together, involving a cast of equally compelling supporting characters. It is a well-told narrative with a grander scope than you would expect, make no mistake, but the real appeal of The Red Strings Club comes from engaging in these unique mini-games. Each character uses their unique ability to influence the moods of others and inspire interactions, everything you do is focused on making people open up and be honest in a world where human connection is becoming rarer and rarer.

The Red Strings Club is the most original cyberpunk game ever made, an engrossing, intimate story that still manages to hit on all the most important themes of the genre and ask the questions both big and small.

4 - Blade Runner (1997)

(PC)

Blade Runner stands as an iconic movie today. Few sci-fi movies have been as influential. But in 1982 no one really cared about it, it was not until 1992 that Blade Runner was given a full critical reappraisal, thanks to the directors cut. Even with this in mind, 1997 felt weirdly late for someone to release a game based on the movies. Somehow it worked, though.

Blade Runner was not an adaptation of the movie, rather a new story set during the events of the movie with plenty of crossover moments with established characters but creates a lot of memorable characters of its own. Even revisiting the game 23 years later, every aspect of the story, every character interaction, still lingers in my mind and a recent revisit (it is available to play via ScummVM on GOG) showed just how much I remembered. The 3D graphics of the time, which were initially quite impressive, have aged very poorly but the atmosphere of the pre-rendered environments and the score help carry them.

It had a simplified point and click interface, and made room for the ability to shoot during tense moments. The gameplay makes use of a lot of vital components from the movie, such as analysing photo evidence or the Voight-Kampf machine, which is turned into a dialogue-driven puzzle game where you need to apply different degrees of pressure on a subject to get a result. A lot of care was given to making this feel like an authentic Blade Runner experience.

Much like the movies that share its name, Blade Runner is a game that deserves to be discovered for the first time or revisited for the first time in years.

3 - Snatcher (1988)

(PC-8801, MSX2, PC Engine, Mega CD, PS, Saturn)

Before Metal Gear Solid made him a worldwide name, Hideo Kojima was a niche creative figure. Snatcher was one of his early titles which were next to impossible for Western audiences to experience. The game is a graphic adventure (with shooting mechanics) that has taken heavy influences from Blade Runner and The Terminator, with a sprinkling of some Invasion of the Body Snatchers. While a lot of cyberpunk games deal with cyborgs and human modifications, Snatcher presents the terrifying concept of sentient machines kidnapping humans, taking on their appearance and replacing them.

Snatcher was made during the dying years of the Cold War and presents a future where the war has not ended but only become more clandestine and sinister. As far as a cyberpunk game goes it is the most aggressively political, it touches on some very real contemporary fears and it takes advantage of them for maximum effect. Played today it stands as a fascinating time capsule for the global concerns felt as USA and USSR waged war. Anyone who gets a chance to track it down will find a game that is still visually stunning, with some beautifully rendered graphics, and a gripping narrative. But it is a Kojima game so settle in for some long monologues to explain the politics of the game.

The look of Snatcher fees like it was gently lifted from cyberpunk classics Blade Runner and Akira. This was, of course, before either film had really become the cultural giants they are now which plays in its favour. It looks distinctly cyberpunkish but it doesn't feel lacking in its own ideas. For example, there is a strange furry esque subculture going on (before the internet popularised the idea), you even go into a bar to see everyone cosplaying as characters from classic Konami games. There really is nothing like Snatcher and it is a shame that more gamers have not been given a chance to experience it, especially any Kojima fans made thanks to MGS, PT or Death Stranding.

2 - Deus Ex (2000)

(PC)

Generally regarded as one of the greatest games ever made, Deus Ex takes the FPS and applies RPG mechanics to it, allowing for a fully customisable experience. The concept of human upgrades in cyberpunk is a perfect fit with RPGs and this game is among the best at utilising it and this game goes all the way with the concept. Unhindered by a modern need to streamline, the game systems Deus Ex offers are deep and varied. You can tailor your entire experience and play the game how you want to play it. Deus Ex was a major gamechanger for the first-person shooter genre, expanding what could be done beyond simple run and gun antics.

It may be clunky feeling and it may have dated graphics and inferior voice acting, but what makes Deus Ex so timeless is the fact that it still feels like a one-of-a-kind experience. The sequels pared back a lot of the original's complexity which means even to this day there is no other game that feels quite like Deus Ex. The game spawned several sequels, some of which are also highly acclaimed by critics (Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut actually has it beat on MetaCritic) but nothing can truly compare to the original in terms of its impact and buzz. Everything the sequels get right, or even perfect, is only possible thanks to the trailblazing original. But there was one game that had to walk so that Deus Ex could run.

1 - System Shock 2 (1999)

(PC)

The System Shock series is very much the genesis for much of what we know to be the action RPG. Neither are as overtly cyberpunk as many games in this list, eschewing the expected aesthetic for your more standard space-faring sci-fi look. Yet the important cyberpunk tropes are still there; AI, enhanced humans, and cyberspace feature heavily here. The original System Shock lay the groundwork for a lot of the ideas and mechanics at play here, but System Shock 2 is the game that made them work their best. System Shock 2 has also aged considerably better than its predecessor and stands as the best way to currently revisit the System Shock universe until the proposed remake of the original finally drops.

Coming at a point in history where first-person shooters were at their most brainless, where "run and gun" was not a tactic but your only option, the System Shock games did exactly what their name suggested. They changed everything. Adding standard RPG systems to a first-person shooter such as a manageable inventory, character upgrades, even enemy resistances, all to add layers of complexity to a typically simplistic genre. These games changed how players were forced to engage with first-person action, they had to think about what they were doing in the heat of battle, they needed to take stock of their resources and character progression in moments of relative quiet. This was a whole new type of experience.

As you would expect, Deus Ex and Cyberpunk 2077 take a lot of their cues from this game but they were not the only ones, without System Shock 2 there is no Bioshock. Designed as a spiritual successor to System Shock 2, everything you know and love about the Bioshock games, this game did first. The way the game explores its own lore through audio logs, slowly unveiling its true horrors, the tactical use of different powers, even a choice twist or two. No other game on this list has been as influential to gaming as a whole as System Shock 2. Cyberpunk as a genre is about radical thinking, radical advancements, and in that sense, nothing is more cyberpunk than System Shock.