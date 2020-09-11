Ten PlayStation Series That Deserve A Remaster/ Remake/ Return On PS5

Without trying to sound too much like a ‘Sony shill’ as it were, I grew up playing almost exclusively on PlayStation, with Nintendo handhelds as accompaniment. I fell in love with so many of PlayStation’s incredible first-party lineup, and until recently never even thought about owning an Xbox.

Today I am a proud owner of all major platforms from my Switch to my Xbox to my PC, and having the variety is something I not only appreciate but cherish. HOWEVER I’d be lying if I didn’t say that the biggest nostalgia factor for me at least comes from those classic first-party franchises both new and old.

It’s why I’m more excited for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart than any other next-gen game at the moment. The R&C games were some of the first I ever owned for PS2, and I’ve played every game in the series as they’ve released. It warms my heart to see it still getting an incredible amount of love from Sony, along with what I expect to be Bluepoint’s greatest remake yet in Demon’s Soul’s. I can’t help but feel though that there are some really incredible franchises and ideas that have been left to the wayside over the years.

In that spirit, I’ve put together my list of 10 series from Sony’s past that I feel are deserving of a resurrection on PS5. As a note, these are in no particular order and I’d be happy to see any of them come back in a meaningful way. Plus, it’s becoming more apparent with every remaster that the easiest way to make money in gaming today is to just resell the games we used to love. Keeping that in mind makes me hopeful that any of these could end up being real, but I’d still consider them dreams at this point, with a few outliers. With that, on with the list!

Resistance

This series is actually what gave me the idea to curate this list. The 9 year anniversary for the release of Resistance 3 just passed on September 6th, and seeing that announcement immediately brought back some of the fun memories I have of mowing down Chimera across Europe and the US. Now I know Insomniac is pretty busy at the moment, with R&C and Spider-Man both on the go for PS5, but a trilogy remaster collection of the three mainline games could sell like gangbusters. The games were each known for having stunning visuals at the time and extremely interesting stories. My personal favourite is Resistance 2, and I know getting to play that game again at 4K/60fps would be just incredible.

Jak X: Combat Racing

Remember when Naughty Dog would release a game, and you could buy it knowing that the story probably won’t make you feel depressed for a month afterwards, you would just be looking forward to playing a good game? It seems like those days are long forgotten, but not for me. Now don’t get me wrong, I have been a huge ND fan since the beginning, and while a remaster or new entry even into the mainline series would be exciting on PS5, I think a remake of Jak X: Combat Racing would be the best way to go. There aren’t as many crash and burn arcade style racers on the market as there once were, and I’ve always held up Jak X: Combat Racing as one of the best I’ve played. Even to this day I’ll pop onto my PS4 and play the port, but I still can’t help but feel like a next-gen revival could open up a whole new world for more games like it on PlayStation platforms.

SOCOM

Okay, this one I KNOW would be great. Back in the days of the PS2, this was one of my favourite shooters, and the tactical aspect of it made me feel like a military genius when a strategy would work out in my favour. A brand new SOCOM game for PS5 could capitalize on multiple things, firstly by helping to fill the hole of first-party shooters for Sony.

Secondly, with the advancements of online play and the rise of E-Sports, especially with the success of games like Rainbow Six Siege. It would likely be the only game that could make me serious about having a team of people to play with consistently and stream with on Twitch.

What’s more, there have already been plenty of rumours and murmurings around bringing this series back on PS5, so there’s already a consensus of people who would love to jump back in to SOCOM. This is one of the few in this list I would consider to be an outlier. Let’s will this into existence like we did Skate 4.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Last year, Star Wars fans saw something we’d never thought we would see again. A single player, story driven Star Wars game that lets you take control of a Jedi and wield the full power of the Force. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was, at least for me, a resurrection of what we can expect from Star Wars games in the future. Now that we have a Jedi based game, it’s time to look elsewhere in the universe. Star Wars: Bounty Hunter was always one of the most intriguing Star Wars stories for me, because we got to take control of Jango Fett, one of the most notorious bounty hunters of all.

A new take on the game, possibly one that lets you play as Boba Fett, has the chance to be another incredible Star Wars story, one that could also ride on the tails of the Disney+ Mandalorian series. It almost feels like one of those ideas that’s so good it’ll clearly never happen. But still, I dream. I mean, I’ve always felt cheated by the cancellation of Star Wars 1313, and a new Bounty Hunter game would heal that wound right up.

PlayStation Home

I can’t even say this one with a straight face. No, I don’t actually think that Sony should bring this back. Some things are better left in the past. What I do think should happen is a re-imagining of avatars and profiles on PlayStation. It surprised me how much fun I had creating my avatar when I bought my first Xbox, and I think PS5 would be the perfect platform for players to create a more personalized connection with their PSN Profile. While the idea of having an entire app dedicated to letting players roam around and play mini games is probably a waste of resources, it makes more sense to let us give our profiles a new look.

Modnation Racers

You gotta have something for the kids, right? Though it’s no Mario Kart, I probably had way too much fun with Modnation Racers back on my PS3. So much, in fact, that I own both portable versions of the game released on the PSP and PS Vita respectively. While a refresh of Jak X: Combat Racing could be aimed at more mature audiences, a new Modnation Racers would help add to the library of games for younger audiences on the platform.

It’s not about trying to be better than Mario Kart in my opinion, but about being able to offer similar experiences that are unique to the platform. Customizations of your kart and your character could be pushed to the nth-degree. They could also now do far more with the track customizations. Slap on a pun-filled story and a fleshed-out multiplayer and you’ve got yourself a pretty good kart racer.

Heavenly Sword

This PS3 launch title was the second game on the new system back when it launched, and it was one of the games that made me excited for the next generation. A full remake of the game with some quality of life improvements while keeping the story intact could do extremely well. I could even see a re-working of the combat to include more skill-tree customisation for your character and sword, allowing for a greater level of depth to the gameplay beyond the classic hack-and-slash.

It would fit perfectly within Sony’s lineup of epic story-driven single-player games and give us another game with a female protagonist at the helm. At the very least I could relive my favourite part of the game in 4K, smashing a giant sharp blade into the crotch of waves of enemy soldiers.

Sly Cooper

Sly Cooper, more than any other, is my favourite Sony franchise. It just is. I replay at least one game from the series every year. Currently I’m playing the second one again on my Vita. These games helped teach me about loyalty, the importance of good friends, and what it means to be there for them. Aside from the life lessons I latched onto as a kid, the platforming, art style, story, everything about this series was a home run.

After the major cliffhanger left at the end of the fourth game, I still don’t feel like Sly’s story has run its course. There’s so much more that could be done and I’d personally love to see the platforming taken in a more hardcore direction, with full use of Sly’s abilities paired against fast paced and challenging platforming. At the very least, I’d take a collection of all four games touched up for PS5, with special attention given to the fourth instalment.

Killzone

Okay I know I said at the beginning of this that I’d be happy if any of these ideas came to fruition, but these last two are the ones that would make me far more excited than the rest. Killzone is probably one of my favourite shooters ever, and for me, one of the best classic PlayStation series. That’s why it feels so terrible leaving the series off on such a sour note, with Killzone Shadow Fall.

Killzone’s 2 and 3 were great experiences, I even did a playthrough of Killzone 3 with the PS Move controller-gun setup, and still had a blast. I still go back and play the Killzone Mercenary on my PS Vita every now and then. I know Guerrilla is currently busy with Horizon, and seems to have moved on from Killzone but PS5 would be the perfect place to bring it back. Even just as a remaster of 1-3, not a new entry.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

This may just be the biggest pipe dream of them all but it is a crime, in my opinion, that Metal Gear Solid 4 will potentially be left on the PS3 forever. Arguably the best MGS game, it stands as a peak in what the PS3 had to offer. I know this, more than any other game in this list, will likely never happen due to the poor relationship between Konami and Hideo Kojima. This list is filled with dreams though, and in this dream, MGS4 gets the full next-gen treatment, and David Hayter returns as the true Solid Snake.

So that’s my list! It is mostly unrealistic and I doubt any of these ideas will ever come to fruition, but that doesn’t mean these games don’t deserve to be given the spotlight again. One major caveat for all of these games though is that I think they should all release on PC as well. Specifically for SOCOM, a simultaneous PC release could help make it an eSport in no time. Having even just these few franchises available on PC would go a long way to build a bigger community for PlayStation on PC and help bring new players into the PS ecosystem.

What’s your list? Anything on mine you would change? Let us know on Twitter @GamingDigiFix.