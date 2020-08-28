Welcome one and all to another PSVR monthly, your monthly blast of PlayStation VR news, reviews and previews. This month we have had some massive PSVR game releases, some great announcements and we have a few new trailers to show you. So buckle yourself in and relax.

News

We had the release of both Pistol Whip and Vader: Immortal this month, both gained great reviews but alas, we are yet to get codes. Hopefully we will have reviews on them both for you soon. I need to play both anyway so if worst comes to worst I will buy and review them both for you lucky people.

Star Wars, in VR, sign me up?

With the imminent release of the PlayStation 5, Sony has further confirmed that the camera, Dual Shock 4 and PSVR will all be supported on Sony's new home console. The Dual Shock 4 will only work with PS4 games though and you will need an adapter for the camera, that Sony will happily supply for free. Good times. Can you imagine the uproar if you had to pay for it?

Next, we had a Sony State of Play on August the 6th where a few PSVR tidbits were shown. The best from a PSVR perspective was the Hitman VR announcement. Hitman VR is all 3 Hitman games, fully playable in VR. The weird thing is though, at launch, it is only playable with the Dual Shock controller. Surely a Move controller patch is a shoe-in at this point. Either way, I cannot wait for this one.

I would have preferred Move controller support but this still looks fun.

The other PSVR announcement at Sony's state of play was the release date for Vader: Immortal, which we discussed earlier and which we are still waiting with bated breath for a code, I will go to the Mos Eisley cantina to get one if I have to. Who would not want to wield a light saber inside VR? I have been waiting a long time for this one and I am sure I will enjoy it immensely.

In other news, Tarzan VR was announced and it is coming to PSVR. A trailer has been added below for your perusal. It certainly looks, well, different. The Walking Dead: Onslaught also got a shiny new trailer, with The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners being released I had completely forgotten about this one. Looks good though, hopefully we will have a review here for you on The Digital Fix and I have added a trailer at the end of this feature for that one due to it releasing next month.

Aaahahahahahahahaha, did that sound like Tarzan? Probably not.

Now, to the PSVR game that keeps giving, Beat Saber. This month we got something amazing. A new song pack from one of my favourite bands growing up, it's time to rock, in VR! Linkin Park have arrived in the amazing virtual reality dance-slash-em-up. I have yet to buy it but its on my list. Linkin Park and Beat Saber, sounds amazing doesn't it?

Until You Fall looks like another great sword combat VR game, it was announced and a trailer was shown this month and it looks very immersive. Taking the type of sword combat we have seen in a few PSVR games like Golem and hopefully evolving it. I am looking forward to this one too. Trailer added below for you to take a butchers at.

PSVR sword-play has come on leaps and bounds since it's inception.

A trailer dropped during Gamescom Opening night for Wraith: The Oblivion. It looks like a nice addition to the PSVR library and it looks equally freaky and eerie. I am not a massive fan of horror or scary type games, especially in VR but I will always give them a go. With the lights on, obviously.

The Digital Fix PSVR Reviews

Unfortunately, there were no PSVR reviews this month. A mixture of codes not being received and a lack of new titles meant we did not get anything done on PSVR but rest assured, we will endeavor to do more in the future.

Upcoming PSVR Releases

Budget Cuts - September 25th. Save your job and maybe your life in the process, escape your office and avoid the cost-cutting droids. This VR stealth title has been out for a while on PC VR headsets and I have eagerly awaited its PSVR release. Hopefully, we will have a review for you this month, if the code gods smile upon us.

The Walking Dead: Onslaught - September 29th. Fight off walkers in this official VR game for AMC's The Walking Dead. With real motion melee combat and a brand new Walking Dead story, this should be a game on every VR and Walking Dead fans radar.

I am sure there will be other PSVR games along with these two but as I have mentioned in previous months, sometimes PSVR games just get released with little to no fanfare. It’s a bit weird.

Well, that's all folks! Another month, another blurb of PSVR goodness. See you at the same time next month for another update on PlayStation VR's latest news, reviews and previews.