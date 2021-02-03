Lab Rat (Demo Impressions)

Developed by the fully remote dev team of Chump Squad Games, led by Gwen Frey, I would describe Lab Rat as a puzzler with personality. Snarky, sassy personality, but personality none the less! As part of the Steam Game Festival starting today, I sat down with this little gem of a demo ahead of time for first-impression purposes.

At first glance, I would have to describe Lab Rat as an interesting mashup of the Portal series and Chip's Challenge. The fourteen puzzles included in the demo, two of which are listed as "experimental," begin easy enough by asking the...um...participant to move a box from one place to another. Initially concerned that the puzzles would end up being too simplistic and without challenge, I was soon rewarded with being slapped in the face with challenges in the form of beams of electricity.

The basic premise for the twelve main included levels is to properly orientate your box's colours to match the goal, and then move the box onto the goal itself. This is accomplished by putting the box in the line of electricity corresponding with the solution. However, the player can only interact with the box on sides that match the same colour or polarity as the player. Therefore, puzzles become frustration festivals of changing box colours, changing character colours, and restarting many times due to screwing it up... in the best way possible, of course.

Outside of the included puzzles, by far the star of the show in Lab Rat is the ever-present AI narrator/researcher, S.A.R.A. This pleasant program delights in your successes, asks interesting questions about what you thought about the puzzles or life in general, and then totally misconstrues what you said for their own purposes! I did like the idea that, due to the questions being vague and non-personal enough, your answers are tabulated with everyone else who has completed the puzzle for comparison sakes. Without spoiling anything for you, I highly recommend paying close attention and read all your choices and subsequent results for the wit and charm that they provide between brain-bending puzzle times.

Check out the Lab Rat demo by Chump Squad Games for yourself in the Steam Game Festival. And if your experience is anything like mine, you will promptly add this to your wishlist and look forward to the full release later this year!