Hauma (Demo Impressions)

Hauma is a noir interactive visual novel from the Munich-based studio SenAm Games. The story focuses on Judith, a former detective and German boxing champion, and her obsession with solving a cold case from her past that appears to involve a strange cult.

The demo, which is available from today as part of the Steam Game Festival, is a half-hour prologue that serves as a nice taster for how Hauma will play and how it will feel.

It is a fairly straight forward setup. Judith is trying to access a secret meeting inside an exclusive club, probe the guests for questions, and get out alive. There are basically four main screens available to you in the demo. You jump between the locations available to you and search for interactive options, either objects to interact with or people to speak to. It's all very standard for the genre.

Where Hauma really comes alive is in its atmosphere.

The game is depicted with a graphic novel art style and swathes of neon pink and blacks; it brings to mind a mix of Drive and True Detective. There really is nothing in the visual novel genre that looks and feels like Hauma.

Judith is ready to get to work.

The art style is gorgeous, characters are strikingly drawn, and the locations are a vivid middle-ground between a sketch and a finished piece. It creates a really distinct aura of uncertainty that puts you in the right mindset for the story.

The art also helps draw your eye towards key objects without muddying up the UI with glaring markers. I never really had any issues finding what I needed to click on, it was usually fairly intuitive.

The voice acting is strong overall. Judith's performance brings a nice balance of intensity and levity, and the cultist figures you encounter have a broad range of types; smarmy creeps, sinister psychos, high-society snobs. Every character feels distinct but also feels like they belong there.

"I hope she didn't take. my attempt to destroy her too seriously."

It's a very short demo. It gives away very little story and offers only a passing glance at Judith as a character. But the art style is evocative, the atmosphere is engrossing, and the story is intriguing. It is more than enough to have me on the hook for the full game when Hauma releases later this year.

Hauma and SenAm Games are participating in the Steam Game Festival, which launches today, where they will be offering a free public demo and a developer livestream on the Hauma Steam page.