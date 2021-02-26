As Stardew Valley Turns 5, it's Still Reminding Us to be Kind

Five years ago, Chucklefish published Stardew Valley, a farming simulator developed single-handedly by Eric Barone, also known as ‘ConcernedApe’. What started off as a solo project intended to help him develop his programming skills, and create something that improved on the Harvest Moon titles, went on to sell ten million copies as of January 2020. It has now been released on most platforms, has had multiple updates and a thriving community of fans.

In the game, your character inherits an old farm from their Grandfather in Pelican Town, Stardew Valley. As you play, you can engage with various activities from running your farm, fishing, mining, crafting, combat, and building relationships with the townspeople. The beauty of Stardew Valley is that aside from your energy bar and some small tasks delivery tasks, there are no time restraints and no deadlines, leaving you free to explore and build at your own pace. Because of this, there is an inherent gentleness to the game despite the depth it has, and this is further built upon in the themes the game explores.

When beginning the game, there’s a short introduction where your Grandfather gives you a letter and tells you not to open it, but rather wait until the day ‘you feel crushed by the burden of modern life’. You then see your character working at a dingy desk in front of a computer, and they decide to finally read the letter. It explains that you now have the deed to a farm and that your Grandfather moved there when he was feeling the same as you do now because he’d lost sight of what mattered most in life: 'Real connections with other people and nature.' This sentiment runs through most things in Stardew Valley; nearly every activity will have you engaging with nature or other characters. You’re welcomed into the town with open arms, and the game really is about building a home and finding a sense of belonging in this community.

The local carpenter Robin welcoming you to your farm

This isn’t to say that everything is lighthearted; in fact, the storylines of many of the characters and the town deal with difficult topics like mental health, alcoholism, the lack of opportunities, or the effect of big corporations on small businesses. However, only by bringing these issues to the game does the game have a chance to tell us how to engage with them.

One of the early cut scenes you’ll come across is when you’re walking through the town and Linus, a man who lives in a tent, is rifling through bins for food. You are given the option to give your opinion on this, either telling him it’s gross or agreeing with him that it’s a shame to let food go to waste. After you leave, the scene continues, and Linus moves on to another bin, and this is where the game really wants you to understand what it’s trying to say. The local saloon owner interrupts Linus at this point, but not to berate him, rather to offer him some fresh food and to say that he doesn’t want anyone in the town to go hungry. What you said to Linus doesn't have any effect on your friendship with him, unlike later options where being unfriendly will deplete your relationship with someone. Rather I think this is an opportunity to say this is how we do things in Stardew Valley, and it’s a theme that continues as you delve deeper.

As you get to know each of the characters, each goes on their own journey as you find out more about them and help them with their problems. There are characters like Shane, who opens up about his depression and reliance on alcohol, Sebastian, who talks to you about his social anxiety and wish to move to the city. With Leah, you’ll learn about her struggle as an artist and her ex-partner. Most of the cutscenes will give you an option of how to respond to what the character shares with you, which will have varying effects on your relationship. It’s important that the game offers you a choice rather than simply having your character take the nicest option because kindness is a choice, and the action has more weight behind it if it’s something you’ve considered and picked rather than been forced into.

The Night Market which appears during the winter season

The other important choice to make in the game is whether to spend your time rebuilding the community centre in town or taking a JoJaMart membership, resulting in the community centre being permanently destroyed. Through the community centre route, you’ll be completing bundles of things you can find and make. Each time you complete a bundle, you’ll get a gift, and when a collection of bundles are completed, something in town will get upgraded or opened as well as a room of the community centre restored. With the JoJaMart route, you just pay for the upgrades in town, and the community centre is turned into a JoJa warehouse.

The JoJaMart route is the simpler route, but choosing it never feels in line with the game’s message. You’re told early on that JoJaMart moving into town has had a negative impact on the local grocery store, and even without that moral consideration, I feel that by engaging with the community centre, you’re encouraged to engage with the rest of the game. Completing the community centre bundles means trying out all the different things; you’ll need to explore, farm, mine, fish, fight monsters, and even complete bundles for different characters that will increase your friendship with them. The community centre route epitomises the theme of ‘real connections with other people and nature’ far better than the JoJaMart route does.

A simple farm set up with vegetables, bees, and a well.

We’ve spent the last year in incredibly isolating conditions, many of us not seeing family or friends for months whilst having to cope with extreme stress and worry. As Stardew Valley turns five, it’s become the perfect game to escape into, offering lots of variety whilst never feeling taxing. Beyond that, Stardew is a game that reminds us all that no matter how difficult things seem, there is happiness to be found in simple things like a conversation with someone you love or a walk outside, and that little bit of kindness will go a long way.