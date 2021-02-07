30 years later: Street Fighter II is the reason I write about games

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior hit 30 this month.

That's a number that I cannot quite believe. It's hard to really imagine the game hit arcades like a Shoryuken to the jaw three whole decades ago because the game has never truly left my consciousness since the day I first played it.

It was my first real obsession in gaming, it was why I went from treating gaming as a hobby to treating it like a passion.

I was around 9 years old at the time of release, and I had been playing games for years already by this point. I had been gaming for about as long as I could grab a joystick and had played many games that I loved. Games that swallowed up many hours of my days. But when I played Street Fighter II, something changed.

I knew all about the original Street Fighter from trawling the arcades on summer holiday, or Bank Holiday trips away, but I had no interest in it. The fighter options were uninspired, and the gigantic action buttons (that you needed to punch with a closed damn fist to register) were intimidating and unintuitive to a child too small to even know what the word "unintuitive" meant.

Street Fighter II changed everything. The fighter roster was, for the time, massive and the control scheme was scaled down in size and made accessible to players of all sizes. The game shifted from being a tedious war of attrition (on the player's arms, if nothing else) to a game of speed and fluidity. The characters had an array of special attacks that could be strung together into exciting combos.

If this all sounds like a list of very obvious fighting game tropes to you, try to imagine what that would be like to experience the for the first time. While Street Fighter established the basic framework of a fighter game (two combatants, three rounds, life bar), Street Fighter II added all the elements that made the genre take off in the popular consciousness. Street Fighter II is what truly created the genre that you love today.

Although it was not entirely by design. While the developers did create a healthy range of special attacks for each character, they never anticipated that they could be linked together to create unblockable combos. That was something that players discovered out in the wild, and it proved so popular that the concept was integrated into all future titles where they could further refine it.

Street Fighter II was a monster hit, and I distinctly remember a struggle even getting time on the cabinets to begin with. Being a small, skinny 9-year-old, I had a hard time asserting myself with a huddling mass of teenagers. I would just have to wait until they finished their turn and moved on, assuming they weren't playing a meta-game of 'make the small kids wait' which seemed to be quite popular at the time.

My first time with the game was brief, I had never played a game that required such precision before, and I was already reading the game over screen a mere minute after slotting in my first coin. But it was money well spent. The game had its hooks in me. I needed to keep playing, I needed to master every character, I needed to beat the big boss at the end of the game, but before all that, I needed to win a goddamn game.

That arcade cabinet would receive a lot of my parent's money that summer but eventually, against all the odds, just when they thought I was out for the count, I managed to hit a Hadōken. By accident. But that was all I needed.

Suddenly, I had started to work the game. It was very much my first growing experience as a gamer. Most games that I had played were pick up and play affairs, there was not a lot of nuance to them or, more accurately, I never noticed their nuances. I know the intricacies of games like Pac Man and Space Invaders now but, as a kid, it was all just a mindless spectacle. It was Street Fighter II's layered combat system finding me at the exact right moment in my life that opened my eyes to the finer details in gaming. I started to understand how specific movements of the joystick could create different outcomes. You could manipulate your movements for strategic advantage. I was working out (albeit very basic) combos.

For the first time in my short life, I engaged with a game on an intellectual level. It was something I was always doing with games, but this was the first time I was aware of it. It opened my eyes to gaming as an activity that actually challenged your mind. It was the first flickering of acknowledgement that gaming was an incredible feat of design. Every single element of gaming that I love and obsess over today, it all shifted into focus with this game.

I returned home, my life once again bereft of arcades, but I was utterly obsessed with Street Fighter II. I imagined the different adventures each character would get up to between tournaments, I would (poorly) draw Ryu and Ken hanging out, I would count down the days until our next family trip out of town, so I could find an arcade and dive back in. In that time apart, I would appreciate the games I had at home all the more. I would try to unlock their secrets in the ways I did with Street Fighter II.

I would see Street Fighter II at least one more time that year, I cannot be sure if it was once or twice as some trips have blurred together in the memory, but I remember every single game I played as clear as day. Even as the neurons in my brain slowly snuff out with time, I always remember Street Fighter II.

That following year, Street Fighter II would come to home consoles, and the obsession flared up all over again and did not truly leave until the 16-bit era was over. I bought the SNES version of the original, I bought the Champion Edition on the MegaDrive, I bought the Turbo Edition on SNES. Finally, I could pore over every detail from my bedroom and not have to worry about any teenagers crowding the game, because that would probably be a matter for the police at that point.

My interest in fighter games would fade over the years. Mortal Kombat vied for my affections in the 16-bit era for a while, although never fully took hold outside of the shock factor attached. Tekken would bring me into the 32-bit era after discovering the arcade game and immediately needing to save up for a PlayStation to play it more. After that, nothing truly grabbed me, mainly because the genre grew beyond me. The intricate move sets grew more complex, the combo systems grew more elaborate, and new systems would emerge that confused me.

Even as the genre transformed into something that I no longer enjoyed playing, I could still sit back and marvel at the incredible design choices that lead to a fluid and devastating hit combo, because I learned to respect gaming as an artform from playing Street Fighter II.